All anganwadi workers in Odisha to get mobile phones

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-01-2021 09:31 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 09:31 IST
The Odisha government hasdecided to provide mobile phones to all the anganwadi workersfor timely dissemination of information.

State Women and Child Development Minister Tukuni Sahusaid that mobile phones will help to strengthen their work.

The government has also decided that each anganwadicentre will be provided with a weighing machine to check theweight of children, she said on Sunday on the sidelines of ameeting organised by the All Odisha Anganwadi Workers andSahayikas' Association in the Ganjam district.

In an attempt to intensify actions in addressingvarious forms of discrimination and violence against women,the department also released a communication package on theoccasion of the National Girl Child Day.

While the government has been taking several steps forstrengthening institutional mechanisms that cater to the needsof women and girls, including implementation of legislations,a 360-degree approach in communication is being adopted tocreate awareness and to change the mindset of the communitywith respect to women's rights and entitlements, a seniorofficial said.

The communication package, developed in collaborationwith the United Nations Population Fund, aims to addressdiscrimination and violence faced by women and has a set ofanimated videos and posters with 'Tiki Mausi' -- the mascot ofthe department as the protagonist.

Through these initiatives, the state hopes to checkgender-based prejudices that compromise the human rights ofwomen that are guaranteed under the law, said Anu Garg, thedepartment's secretary.

''The communication package focuses on issues such asmale child preference, gender discrimination, child marriage,dowry, domestic violence, and sexual harassment at theworkplace,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

