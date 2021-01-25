Left Menu
Development News Edition

US Embassy, Delhi govt launch English teaching programme for teachers from city women colleges

The courses are designed to address some of the objectives outlined in Indias new National Education Policy NEP and will help teachers teach English, the Delhi government said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 22:13 IST
US Embassy, Delhi govt launch English teaching programme for teachers from city women colleges
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Minister Counselor for Public Affairs at the US Embassy David H Kennedy jointly launched a 10-week-long online English teaching programme for 700 pre-service teachers from all women colleges of the city.

During the event, Sisodia also invited US First Lady Jill Biden to visit Delhi government schools and interact with students.

Besides Kennedy, other senior embassy officials were also present for the launch of the programme conducted by the US Embassy's Regional English Language Office.

''We are training future teachers, they are getting quality training in advance so that they work for the best of our children. English is a key language in developing global perspectives and it's important that our teachers and students are well-equipped with it,'' Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio, said. Kennedy said that English is an important language for economic development and student mobility. ''Great to see Delhi government and US Embassy jointly working actively on it,'' he said. Kennedy acknowledged the long association of the US Embassy with the Delhi government and appreciated the efforts taken by the the deputy chief minister in ensuring that teachers in Delhi learn from the best. The courses are designed to address some of the objectives outlined in India's new National Education Policy (NEP) and will help teachers teach English, the Delhi government said in a statement. ''The courses will promote reflective and learner-centered pedagogy as mandated in the NEP, and will enhance teachers' abilities to support the development of students' English language proficiency in all subject areas, as well as critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, and other 21st Century skills,'' it said. This new initiative will also incorporate hands-on experience with new classroom technologies, supporting teachers in addressing some of the COVID-19 pandemic-related challenges they currently face, the statement said. ''Graduates will use the skills they learn in the programme to benefit tens of thousands of students over the course of their careers,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UN chief pitches for making vaccine licenses available to India, Brazil for mass production

Calling for international cooperation for massive vaccination to end COVID-19, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday licenses should be made available to countries like India and Brazil that have huge production capacities.He...

US stocks turn lower ahead of a busy earnings week

Stocks turned lower in late-morning trading on Monday, as investors looked ahead to this weeks deluge of company earnings and remained concerned about the economic damage from a rise in coronavirus cases in some countries.The SP 500 was dow...

Over 15,400 healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 in J-K so far: Official

Over 4,000 healthcare workers in Jammu and Kashmir were administered COVID-19 vaccine shots on Monday, taking the number of beneficiaries vaccinated in the union territory so far to 15,403, officials said here.Financial Commissioner, Health...

JD(U) launches mouthpiece, first major party in Bihar to do so

The ruling JDU in Bihar onMonday became the first major party in the state to have itsown mouthpiece a monthly published both in Hindi as well asEnglish.The inaugural issue of JDU Sandhaan was launchedat the partys state headquarters here b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021