PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-01-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 23:23 IST
Will consider reopening schools for classes 1 to 4: Maha govt
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra government willconsider reopening schools for students of classes 1 to 4 ifschools can smoothly run classes 5 to 8 that are set torestart from January 27, state School Education MinisterVarsha Gaikwad said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in Parbhani city, about 515 kmsaway from Mumbai, the minister said RT-PCR tests of most ofthe teachers were conducted ahead of reopening of schools forclasses 5 to 8.

''Schools have been sanitised (for reopening). We haveappealed to parents to send their wards to schools wearingmasks. Once we succeed in it (smoothly running the classesfrom tomorrow), we will consider restarting classes up to 4thstandard,'' the minister said.

After the state government gave its nod, schools forclasses 9 to 12 reopened for students from November 23, 2020,nearly nine months after they had to shut due to COVID-19lockdown, with strict implementation of pandemic protocols.

''Some 22 lakh students have started attending theseclasses (for 9 to 12) in 22,204 schools in the state. Now weare reopening schools for students of classes 5 to 8 fromtomorrow (January 27), where 78.47 lakh students areenrolled,'' said an official from the state educationdepartment.

The classes will primarily focus on subjects likescience, mathematics and English language, which meansstudents will have to carry less books, he said.

The education department has asked parents to give abottle of drinking water to their wards who will startattending schools. PTI NDNSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

