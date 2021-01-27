Bahrain stops indoor dining, moves schools to remote learning to contain COVID-19 - ministry
(Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Jon Boyle)Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 27-01-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 16:41 IST
Bahrain will suspend dine-in services in restaurants and cafes and will move public and private schools to remote learning for three weeks to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the health ministry said on Wednesday.
The ministry has detected a new variant of coronavirus, it said, without saying which kind. The decisions will come into effect on Sunday.
