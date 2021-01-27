Man suffering from depression commits suicide in UP's Kanpur

A 62-year-old man, suffering from prolonged illness and acute depression, allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday by jumping off a multi-story building here in Kalyanpur area, police said.

Anoop Khanna, who was working as a manager with a private firm, was under stress and jumped off from the eighth floor's corridor of the residential building, Imperial Heights, said Superintendent of Police (West), Anil Kumar. The neighbouring flat occupants and staff members spotted him lying in a pool of blood and took him to a nearby private hospital where he was declared brought dead, the SP added. At the time of the incident, Khanna was living with his wife, Preeti Khanna, while their daughter is serving as software engineer in Mumbai, said an official.

