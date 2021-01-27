Left Menu

Man suffering from depression commits suicide in UP's Kanpur

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 27-01-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 16:52 IST
Man suffering from depression commits suicide in UP's Kanpur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 62-year-old man, suffering from prolonged illness and acute depression, allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday by jumping off a multi-story building here in Kalyanpur area, police said.

Anoop Khanna, who was working as a manager with a private firm, was under stress and jumped off from the eighth floor's corridor of the residential building, Imperial Heights, said Superintendent of Police (West), Anil Kumar. The neighbouring flat occupants and staff members spotted him lying in a pool of blood and took him to a nearby private hospital where he was declared brought dead, the SP added. At the time of the incident, Khanna was living with his wife, Preeti Khanna, while their daughter is serving as software engineer in Mumbai, said an official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

France could see losses of up to 6% on state-guaranteed COVID loans - central bank

France could see losses of up to 6 on state-guaranteed loans to companies to help them through the coronavirus crisis, the head of Frances central bank said on Wednesday. Banks have lent more than 130 billion euros 158 billion, guaranteed b...

Vaccine row with AstraZeneca escalates as EU grapples with delays

The European Union is asking AstraZeneca to publish the contract it signed with the bloc on COVID-19 vaccine supplies, an EU official said on Wednesday, as frustrations over delivery delays bubble to the surface. Vaccine rollouts in the Eur...

Biden pick to head Energy Dept faces Senate confirmation hearing

President Joe Bidens nominee for energy secretary, Jennifer Granholm, is expected to face questions on the administrations push to compete with China on electric vehicles at her Senate confirmation hearing later on Wednesday.While governor ...

Passion Vista's 2nd bicentenary honours Vinay Lamba

New Delhi India, January 27 ANIDigpu An entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience, Vinay Lamba is proficient in numerous industry sectors worldwide including, Education, IT Services and Management Consulting. Hailing from a humble and q...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021