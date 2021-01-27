OPD of AIIMS, Kalyani starts functioning

The Out Patient Department(OPD) of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS),Kalyani in West Bengal's Nadia district started functioning ina limited way from Wednesday, a top official of the healthfacility said.

AIIMS, Kalyani, Executive Director, Ramji Singh saidthat doctors attended to 30 patients at the OPD on Wednesday.

Singh said limited OPD facility is now available forthe departments of Medicine, Surgery, Obstetrics andGynaecology, Opthalmology, ENT, Psychiatry and Dermatology.

He said that patients would have to take appointmentin advance for OPD consultation. The institute has developedan app AIIMS Kalyani Swasthya - for registration besidesthey can call phone numbers (09477717030 and 033-29516005) forappointment.

The app 'AIIMS Kalyani Swasthya' is now available atGoogle Play store.

The advance registration system for OPD consultationhas been adopted for the safety, security of the campus andfor patients too, as the construction work is still going on,Singh said.

According to a press release by AIIMS, Kalyani,currently 100 appointments will be given per day for OPDconsultations on first come basis. The OPD will remain closeon Saturday, Sunday and Central government holidays and thetime of OPD registration is 8 am to 11 am.

The Indoor Patient Department (IPD) service of AIIMS,Kalyani will most probably start in September 2021 with 300beds, Singh said.

The AIIMS, Kalyani is being developed on 197 acres ofland at Kalyani's Bashantapur area in Nadia district and theproject cost is Rs 1,200 crore.

The Central government has set a target to serve thepatients of West Bengal and North East India here. ADharmasala has been developed for the lodging of patientparties with an accommodation facility of 156 persons, headded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)