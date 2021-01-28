CM inaugurates creche at Arunachal Pradesh Civil Secretariat

To cater to the needs ofworking mothers at civil secretariat here, the ArunachalPradesh government has established a creche with allfacilities to accommodate children on all working days.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the crche onThursday, which was established by the Women and ChildDevelopment department with a capacity to accommodate around15 children at a time.

Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and several otherofficers were present on the occasion.

''Good news for working mothers! We now have Crechefacilities for employees of Arunachal Pradesh CivilSecretariat. I congratulate @WcdArunachal for the noble step!@MinistryWCD,'' Khandu said in his official twitter handle.

The crche will run from 9.30 AM to 4 PM on allworking days for children between 6 months to 5 years whoseparents work at the civil secretariat, official sources said.

Anganwadi staff would be deployed in the crche totake care of the children.

The crche has all the facilities required by childrenincluding sleeping beds, reading and colouring books, leisureand cognitive skill toys and a play zone, the sources said.

The details of parents along with the medical historyof the child would be noted when a child is admitted in thecrche.

With the creche facility in the secretariat, the womenemployees would be at ease to concentrate more on their workas their children are in a safe and joyful atmosphere.

Establishment of the facility would go a long way in meetingthe long felt needs of the working mothers of the secretariat,the sources added.

