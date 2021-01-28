Left Menu

Govt orchestrating violence to disrupt peaceful protests: CPI(M)

The CPIM accused the government on Thursday of orchestrating violence to disrupt peaceful protests against its policies and highlighted how a similar methodology was used during the protests at JNU and against the CAA at the Jamia Milia University and Shaheen Bagh.Addressing a press conference, Communist Party of India Marxist general secretary Sitaram Yechury said what happened in Delhi on January 26 was straight out of the playbook of the BJPs tactics.That is distraction, destruction and disinformation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 19:40 IST
Govt orchestrating violence to disrupt peaceful protests: CPI(M)
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The CPI(M) accused the government on Thursday of ''orchestrating violence'' to disrupt peaceful protests against its policies and highlighted how a similar methodology was used during the protests at JNU and against the CAA at the Jamia Milia University and Shaheen Bagh.

Addressing a press conference, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said what happened in Delhi on January 26 was ''straight out of the playbook'' of the BJP's tactics.

''That is distraction, destruction and disinformation. It is on the basis of this that they have orchestrated the violence. They now want to use this to distract people from the main issue,'' he said.

Yechury also raised a slew of questions on the events that led to farmers climbing the ramparts of the Red Fort on Republic Day.

''Lakhs of farmers were proceeding through the pre-decided routes. One splinter element was allowed to deviate from the group.

''How did they deviate without police connivance? How did they reach ITO? They were even allowed to reach the Red Fort and climb up to the ramparts. Anyone who is familiar with the security at Red Fort knows that it is impossible to reach the ramparts without the gates being opened. These gates are usually under lock and key. Who opened the gates and who allowed them to climb the ramparts? This smacks of very clear connivance,'' he said.

The Left leader also said the entire flow of events on Republic Day followed a methodology used by the saffron party during anti-government protests earlier.

''This is the methodology of the BJP. All anti-government policy protests at the JNU, Jamia Milia, Shaheen Bagh -- at all these places, peaceful protests were disrupted through the orchestration of violence.

''This is being done to farmers also. In the name of local people, political mobilisation is taking place to trigger a confrontation between farmers and locals. The widespread disagreement over these (three) farm laws (of the Centre) and the demand for their repeal are absolutely legitimate,'' he said.

Earlier, an editorial in the CPI-M's mouthpiece, ''People's Democracy'', said the tractor parade by farmers in the national capital on Republic Day was a display of people's power, ''something the BJP rulers are scared of. The attempts to disrupt the peaceful protests and to discredit the farmers' unions will be stepped up in the coming days''.

The farmers' organisations will have to unitedly rebuff such attempts, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

'Maharashtra's New Renewable Energy Policy to attract Rs 75,000-cr investments'

Maharashtras New Renewable Energy Policy will attract Rs 75,000-crore investments, said the states Power and New Renewable Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Thursday.Nitin Raut, Minister for Power and New Renewable Energy, Government of Mahar...

NCB arrests three drug peddlers from Navi Mumbai

The Narcotics Control BureauNCB has arrested three drug peddlers after raids in NaviMumbai and seized 336 blots of LSD, 430 gm of ganja and 6 gmof cocaine, an official said on Thursday.Based on specific information, the NCBs Mumbai zonaluni...

Tigray’s children in crisis and beyond reach, after months of conflict: UNICEF

In an alert on Wednesday, the agencys Executive Director, Henrietta Fore, said that the very little that was known about the impact of the conflict from only limited partner accounts and UN assessments, was deeply troubling.She added Our co...

PREVIEW-India's budget aiming to revive economy with limited fiscal headroom

Indias ruling Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has promised a game-changing budget to revive the pandemic-hit economy, but a mountain of debt may force the finance minister to make tough choices when she delivers the package on Monday.Nirmala Sit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021