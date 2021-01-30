OPTCL signs MoU with IIT, Bhubaneswar for power sector development

State public sectorundertaking Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited hassigned an MoU with Indian Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswarfor the establishment of OPTCL Chair in the premierengineering institute.

It is indeed a historic moment for Odisha tocollaborate with a premier institute like IIT for developmentof Odisha power sector, Energy Minister D S Mishra said.

''We are happy to know that IIT is not only confined toacademic service but also extended its arm for the developmentof the state. This industry-institute interface will be awin-win situation for both with regards to research anddevelopment,'' Mishra said.

The MoU was signed on Friday.

He said this cooperation will enhance the technicalknowhow.

OPTCL chairman Sourav Garg on Friday said IIT would bea troubleshooter for various technical issues surfacing in thepower sector. It is a dream come true and we feel proud tocollaborate with the best brains of the nation.

The students from IIT will have practical exposure onthe real-time projects, at the same time OPTCL engineers willhave an opportunity to interact with IITians and enhance theirknowledge in the process, Garg said.

''Apart from education, IIT Bhubaneswar is committed tothe local area and social development through structuredintervention. This Chair will act as an extended arm of the R& D wing for the Odisha power sector,'' IIT BhubaneswarDirector Prof R V Raja Kumar said.

''These synergies are sure to create lasting impact inaddressing key issues pertaining to the power sector. We alsoassure that the proposed Centre of Excellence for RenewableEnergy, SMART Grid will provide an amalgamation to bothacademics and industry in general,'' he said.

Ragunath Pratihari, Director (HRD) OPTCL emphasized onthe importance of collaboration in modern developmentscenarios. This OPTCL Chair will enable a common platform toaddress issues as regards to both academics and industry, hesaid.

The core objectives of establishing the Chair Positionof OPTCL in IIT Bhubaneswar are knowledge sharing, skillenhancement and research and development. A Centre ofExcellence for Renewable Energy, Smart Grid will beestablished under the umbrella of this Chair position, hesaid.

