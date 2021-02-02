Date-sheets of Class X and XII CBSE Board Examinations announced

Union Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' today announced the date-sheets of the Class X and XII CBSE Board Examinations.

Announcing the date sheets, the Minister informed that sufficient days have been given between the exams of two main subjects. This will give ample time to students for preparation and reduce the stress of the students, he added. Minister extended his best wishes to the students for their exams.

Click here to see the date sheets of the Class X CBSE Board Examinations:

https://www.cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/documents//FINAL-Date%20Sheet%2002.02.2021%20-%20X.pdf

Click here to see the date sheets of the Class XII CBSE Board Examinations:

https://www.cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/documents//FINAL%20Date%20Sheet%2002.02.2021%20-%20XII.pdf

(With Inputs from PIB)