Left Menu

Date-sheets of Class X and XII CBSE Board Examinations announced

Announcing the date sheets, the Minister informed that sufficient days have been given between the exams of two main subjects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 18:27 IST
Date-sheets of Class X and XII CBSE Board Examinations announced
The Indian Air Force will host a Chiefs of Air Staff (CAS) Conclave on 3rd and 4th Feb 21 at Air Force Station Yelahanka. The Conclave will be a unique one where Chiefs of Air Staff from various countries would brainstorm and synergize their thoughts on current issues related to aero space power strategy and technological developments. In view of the COVID 19 situation, the Conclave has been planned in a Hybrid form with extensive use of digital media. The Conclave will be inaugurated by Hon'ble Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh on 03 Dec 21 at Air Force Station Yelahanka. It is expected to be attended by about 75 countries. With the growing need for Nations to join hands in maintaining peace and harmony world over, the Air Chiefs Conclave will provide the much needed platform to discuss issues related to military aviation, space operations and aerospace strategy apart from giving them opportunities to learn about each others' best practices. The Conclave will also be a perfect example of India's Defence Cooperation with other countries working as a diplomatic instrument, giving an opportunity for building bridges of friendship, mutual trust and capacities on a global basis. Promoting transparency in defence cooperation and building areas of common interests in military aviation will be focus areas of the CAS Conclave. Image Credit: Twitter(@EduMinOfIndia)

Union Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' today announced the date-sheets of the Class X and XII CBSE Board Examinations.

Announcing the date sheets, the Minister informed that sufficient days have been given between the exams of two main subjects. This will give ample time to students for preparation and reduce the stress of the students, he added. Minister extended his best wishes to the students for their exams.

Click here to see the date sheets of the Class X CBSE Board Examinations:

https://www.cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/documents//FINAL-Date%20Sheet%2002.02.2021%20-%20X.pdf

Click here to see the date sheets of the Class XII CBSE Board Examinations:

https://www.cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/documents//FINAL%20Date%20Sheet%2002.02.2021%20-%20XII.pdf

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

States & UTs to take steps to enable children to move back to CCIs if they so desire: SC

The Supreme Court has said that states and Union Territories UTs should take steps to enable children, sent from child care institutions to their parental or guardians homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, to move back to CCIs if they so desire...

Punishing winter storm to move inland, pummel U.S. Northeast

A major winter storm that has already dropped more than a foot of snow across the Northeastern United States and killed an elderly Pennsylvania woman was expected to pound inland areas with potential blizzard conditions on Tuesday. The stor...

Impact of Ethiopia's debt plan on private creditors not yet clear, says adviser

Ethiopia cannot yet say whether private creditors will be affected by the countrys prudent plan to overhaul its debt, a Finance Ministry adviser said on Tuesday, after last weeks announcement led to a sharp drop in Ethiopias dollar bond.Add...

COVID-19 impact exposes millions to the risk of trafficking, UN agency says

Millions of women, children and men worldwide are out of work, out of school and without social support in the continuing COVID-19 crisis, leaving them at greater risk of human trafficking, Ghada Waly, UNODC Executive Director, said in a ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021