Left Menu

Red Fort to remain shut for visitors till further notice, says ASI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 22:31 IST
Red Fort to remain shut for visitors till further notice, says ASI
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Red Fort will remain shut till further notice as a measure against the spread of avian influenza, according to an order issued by the Archaeological Survey of India.

The iconic site has been closed for visitors since January 19 after the district administration wrote to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) requesting it to shut the monument to restrict the spread of the disease.

The site was also shut from January 22 to January 26 in view of Republic Day and was scheduled to open the following day when people from across the city get an opportunity to view tableaux from the Republic Day celebrations on display at the Red Fort premises for 15 days.

However, on January 26, a section of agitating farmers entered the monument and climbed on to the ramparts. Soon after the ASI announced that the site will be shut for all visitors till January 31 and cited bird flu behind the decision.

"As per order received from the District Magistrate (Central)-cum-District Disaster Management Authority, Government of NCT of Delhi and in continuation to previous office orders of this office, it is hereby directed that the Red Fort, Delhi shall remain closed for the public and general visitors until further order, as a measure to control the spread of Avian Influenza in the Red Fort area which is declared as infected zone," the order issued on February 1 said.

PTI ASG SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Peru regulators approve Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 -filing

Peru has approved Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine for one year, according to a regulatory filing viewed by Reuters, amid a recent spike in coronavirus cases that has brought local hospitals to the brink of collapse.The one-year registration makes ...

J-K Police arrests two terrorist associates of Jaish-e-Mohammed

Two terrorist associates of the Jaish-e-Mohammed JEM terror outfit have been arrested and also recovered arms and ammunition from their possession. The police had received information that there were certain anti-national elements who were ...

Government ready to give answers on issues concerning farmers: Pralhad Joshi

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said there should not be disruption in proceedings during the debate on the motion of thanks to the Presidents Address and asserted that the government is ready to give all answers on ...

Delhi records 2 COVID-19 deaths, lowest in 10 months

The national capital reported 114 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths due to the disease on Tuesday, the lowest in around 10 months, authorities said.The death toll stood at 10,858, while the cumulative COVID-19 case count rose to 6,35,331,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021