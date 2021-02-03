‘Udaan Tara’ takes off in Dhaulpur District in Rajasthan

Dhaulpur: A unique adolescent health programme titled ‘Udaan Tara’ was launched in the Bari Block of Dhaulpur District in Rajasthan on Tuesday under the leadership of Shri Rakesh Kumar Jaiswal, the District Collector. This initiative to set a platform for nurturing a dialogue on vital adolescent health-related components in classrooms between the teacher and the learner by making it a part of the curriculum has been the result of a relentless effort of IPE Global Ltd., a consultancy company in the Development Sector. Udaan Tara was launched by Hon’ble MLA, Shri Girraj Singh Malinga from Badi, which will soon reach over 1,50,000 students of classes 6-12 in all 1,151 government and 400 private schools in the district through well trained teachers as part of the curriculum. This effort to prioritize adolescent needs by incorporating the same through novel education modules, marks Dhaulpur District as a champion in pioneering adolescent health education in the state. Based on the six components of Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram (RKSK), the content of Udaan-Tara’s Teacher-Student Adolescent Health Dialogue has been organized into five modules; namely: nutrition among adolescents, reproductive health, mental health, prevention of non-communicable diseases among adolescents, harmful impact of narcotics and information about its side effects and about injuries and prevention of gender-based violence. Over 2000 Teachers will march this idea forward as part of the regular timetable during the Socially Useful Productive Work (SUPW) classes. Under the Udaan-TaRA (Teach and Raise Adolescents) initiative, IPE Global has already covered the training for 541 Secondary and Higher Secondary School teachers who bravely came forward to be trained on the modules during the pandemic from 282 schools. With this, a concrete step has been taken in the project area of ‘Udaan Tara’ programme in Dholpur District to reduce maternal and child mortality and total fertility rates, by including adolescent reproductive and sexual health into the school curriculum. To further optimize this strategy, efforts to ensure collective responsibility and community participation and mainstream adolescent reproductive and sexual health in this small district which sees it is vital to provide adolescent health information at the right time through the right medium to improve life skills, behaviour and fundamental level understanding of the children thus making them ready for better health, confident and respectable social relationships is gearing up. A mutual coordination on the background among Health, Education, Women and Child Development and other related departments, Politicians, Government Officials, Social Organizations, Citizens, Parents, Teachers and adolescent boys and girls is what has gone into making this launch possible. Addressing the event as Chief Guest, Shri Girraj Singh Malinga, said “Under the leadership of District Collector Mr. Jaiswal, the officials of Education and Medical Departments and Teachers are working collectively to promote health, nutrition and education among adolescents. Dhaulpur will become example for other districts also. Our government, under the leadership of honourable Chief Minister and Education Minister is proactively working to spread education and health among girl students. Motive of our government is to spread education among girls from all classes even in remote areas in an effective manner.” Students of classes 9 to 12 along with their parents actively participated in the program. In addition to this, Principals and Teachers of the schools, Aganwadi workers, Asha Sahyogini, concerned SMC, MDMC member, BCMO, ICDSPO and other officials also participated in launch of Udaan Tara enthusiastically..

