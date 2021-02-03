Left Menu

College, university campuses not to reopen immediately in Bengal: Education minister

The minister concurred with our views.Therefore, it was decided that classes and semesterexams should continue to be held through virtual mode atpresent, the spokesperson said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-02-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 19:18 IST
College, university campuses not to reopen immediately in Bengal: Education minister

Colleges and universitiesin West Bengal, closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19outbreak, will not reopen campuses immediately, EducationMinister Partha Chatterjee said on Wednesday.

The vice chancellors urged the state government toallow institutions to conduct classes and exams of odd-semesters on online mode till March, Chatterjee toldreporters after a meeting with the VCs.

''The VCs said, since a month's time is left (forcompletion of exams) for odd-semesters (like 1, 3, 5, 7) letus continue with the online mode. The government agreed totheir proposal.

''The varsities also communicated to the governmentabout their inability to reopen hostels immediately due to thepandemic situation,'' the minister said.

About the request by guardians and other stakeholdersto take a quick decision about the modalities of 'evensemester' academic activities, he said, ''The possibility ofelections being held in April and the poll schedule clashingwith semester classes and exams also figured in the discussionwith the VCs.

''They said a decision based on mutual discussion,considering all aspects, will be taken up by them. Thegovernment left the decision to them, saying students shouldnot be inconvenienced,'' he said.

With online classes in vogue, students and faculty inall higher educational institutions are gradually getting usedto it and some varsities have also helped students so thatthey can participate in the classes without any difficulty,Chatterjee said.

It was also decided that laboratories will be keptready for use by PhD researchers on case-by-case basis, theminister said.

To another question about reopening of state-run andstate-aided schools for beginning classes in higher gradesfrom February 12, Chatterjee said, ''We will issue specificnotification about reopening of schools for higher classes atthe appropriate time.'' ''That notification will give every details - about themeasures and how many students will be allowed at a time,'' headded.

Earlier, spokesperson of the West Bengal Vice-Chancellors' Council (WBVCC) said after meeting the ministerthat laboratories of the institutions will be opened for thebenefit of research scholars.

''Several VCs told the minister that with the COVID-19pandemic still raging, and students from outside Bengal andabroad studying in many universities and colleges here, itwill not be feasible to either reopen the hostels or campusesjust yet. The minister concurred with our views.

''Therefore, it was decided that classes and semesterexams should continue to be held through virtual mode atpresent,'' the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Czech court opens way for smaller parties as October election nears

The Czech Republics top court on Wednesday cancelled a clause in its election law that favoured bigger political parties, leaving lawmakers scrambling to agree amendments before a parliamentary election called for October.The ruling struck ...

Tennis-Australian Open tuneup matches on Thursday cancelled due to COVID-19

Up to 600 players and support staff connected to the Australian Open will have to isolate until they have been tested for COVID-19 after a hotel quarantine worker in Melbourne returned a positive result for the virus on Wednesday.Play at th...

Kangana vs Diljit 2.0: stars engage in fresh Twitter spat over song on Rihanna

Actors Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh were involved in another Twitter spat on Wednesday with the Queen star criticising the singer-actors special song dedication to pop star Rihanna for her support to farmers protest, and the Punjabi ar...

Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Praveen Sinha appointed acting CBI chief

CBI Additional Director Praveen Sinha, a 1988-batch Gujarat cadre IPS, has been appointed acting chief of the agency till a decision on a new director is taken to succeed Rishi Kumar Shukla who retired on Wednesday after a two-year fixed st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021