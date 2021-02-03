Left Menu

Prez to visit Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh from Feb 4-7

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh from February 4 to 7, according to an official communique issued on Wednesday.The President will leave for Bengaluru on Thursday evening, it said. On February 5, the President will address the valedictory function of the Aero India-21 at the Air Force Station, Yalehanka, Bengaluru, said the communiqu issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 19:20 IST
Prez to visit Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh from Feb 4-7

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh from February 4 to 7, according to an official communique issued on Wednesday.

The President will leave for Bengaluru on Thursday evening, it said. On February 5, the President will address the valedictory function of the Aero India-21 at the Air Force Station, Yalehanka, Bengaluru, said the communiqué issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President will visit Madikeri, Kodagu district of Karnataka on February 6, to inaugurate a museum at the erstwhile ancestral house of General Thimayya, it said. On February 7, the President will grace the 23rd annual convocation of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in Bengaluru, the communiqué said. On the same day, he will also visit the Ashram of the Satsang Foundation in Madanapalle and Peepal Grove School at Sadum in Andhra Pradesh, before returning to New Delhi, it added. PTI AKV SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Czech court opens way for smaller parties as October election nears

The Czech Republics top court on Wednesday cancelled a clause in its election law that favoured bigger political parties, leaving lawmakers scrambling to agree amendments before a parliamentary election called for October.The ruling struck ...

Tennis-Australian Open tuneup matches on Thursday cancelled due to COVID-19

Up to 600 players and support staff connected to the Australian Open will have to isolate until they have been tested for COVID-19 after a hotel quarantine worker in Melbourne returned a positive result for the virus on Wednesday.Play at th...

Kangana vs Diljit 2.0: stars engage in fresh Twitter spat over song on Rihanna

Actors Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh were involved in another Twitter spat on Wednesday with the Queen star criticising the singer-actors special song dedication to pop star Rihanna for her support to farmers protest, and the Punjabi ar...

Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Praveen Sinha appointed acting CBI chief

CBI Additional Director Praveen Sinha, a 1988-batch Gujarat cadre IPS, has been appointed acting chief of the agency till a decision on a new director is taken to succeed Rishi Kumar Shukla who retired on Wednesday after a two-year fixed st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021