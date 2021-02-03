Left Menu

Karnataka allows cinema halls to operate at 100 per cent capacity for 4 weeks on trial basis

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-02-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 21:00 IST
Karnataka allows cinema halls to operate at 100 per cent capacity for 4 weeks on trial basis
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Considering the hardships facedby Kannada film industry's artistes, producers and workers, ithas been decided to allow cinema halls to fill up to 100 percent of their capacity for four weeks on a trial basis, Healthand Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said on Wednesday.

The minister made the announcement after a meeting --held as per instructions of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa --with key office-bearers of the Karnataka Film Chamber ofCommerce and representatives from the industry.

As per technical advisory committee's recommendations,the Health department had earlier allowed 50 per cent seatingsin cinema halls.

Though Centre had given green signal for 100 per centseating, the decision was left to the discretion of stategovernments depending on the situation in each state, henoted.

The film industry had opposed this decision andrequested to reconsider it keeping in view the welfare ofthose employed in this field.

They had also appealed to the Chief Minister tosupport them in this ''difficult time''.

''It was discussed and as per the instructions ofChief Minister, the decision has been taken to allow 100 percent seatings for four weeks.Strict guidelines will bereleased tomorrow,'' he said.

''Owners of cinema halls should adhere to theseguidelines and people should strictly follow.If any case ofCOVID-19 is detected, government will have to inevitablyrevoke the decision,'' the minister cautioned.PTI RS BNADMINISTRATOR BNADMINISTRATOR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man found in possession of 80 kg beef arrested: Police

Sultanpur UP, Feb 3 PTI A man was arrested here in a village under Kudwar police station area of the Sultanpur district after being found in possession of 80 kg of beef, police said.Armaan, a history-sheeter of the Kudwar police station, w...

8 cheat shopkeepers with fake payments apps; arrested

Hyderabad, Feb 3 PTI Eight people, including threestudents, were taken into custody here for allegedly duping afew shopkeepers of about Rs 75,000 with fake appswallets,police said on Wednesday.The accused in the age group of 18-27 were caug...

India has received USD 358.30 bn during 2014-20: Som Parkash

India has received USD 358.3 billion foreign direct investment FDI in the last six financial years 2014-20, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.He said that investment outreach activit...

TMC-BJP in war of words over defections

The TMC and theBJP hit out at each other on Wednesday in poll-bound WestBengal over defections with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjeesaying it was ironical that the Centre did not have funds tobear the travel expenses of migrant workers but co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021