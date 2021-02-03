Karnataka allows cinema halls to operate at 100 per cent capacity for 4 weeks on trial basis

Considering the hardships facedby Kannada film industry's artistes, producers and workers, ithas been decided to allow cinema halls to fill up to 100 percent of their capacity for four weeks on a trial basis, Healthand Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said on Wednesday.

The minister made the announcement after a meeting --held as per instructions of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa --with key office-bearers of the Karnataka Film Chamber ofCommerce and representatives from the industry.

As per technical advisory committee's recommendations,the Health department had earlier allowed 50 per cent seatingsin cinema halls.

Though Centre had given green signal for 100 per centseating, the decision was left to the discretion of stategovernments depending on the situation in each state, henoted.

The film industry had opposed this decision andrequested to reconsider it keeping in view the welfare ofthose employed in this field.

They had also appealed to the Chief Minister tosupport them in this ''difficult time''.

''It was discussed and as per the instructions ofChief Minister, the decision has been taken to allow 100 percent seatings for four weeks.Strict guidelines will bereleased tomorrow,'' he said.

''Owners of cinema halls should adhere to theseguidelines and people should strictly follow.If any case ofCOVID-19 is detected, government will have to inevitablyrevoke the decision,'' the minister cautioned.PTI RS BNADMINISTRATOR BNADMINISTRATOR

