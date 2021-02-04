Left Menu

43,515 children reported missing by TrackChild portal in last one year: WCD

In 2018, as many as 48,875 children went missing, out of which 40,296 were tracked, the minister said.In 2017, a total of 47,082 children went missing, out of which 43,251 were tracked.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 18:34 IST
A total of 43,515 children were reported missing by the TrackChild portal in the last one year, the Women and Child Ministry said on Thursday.

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani shared the details of lost and found children reported on the portal in the last five years while responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

From January 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021, as many as 43,515 children went missing, out of which 38,113 have been tracked, she said.

In 2019, a total of 49,279 children went missing, out of which 44,289 were tracked. In 2018, as many as 48,875 children went missing, out of which 40,296 were tracked, the minister said.

In 2017, a total of 47,082 children went missing, out of which 43,251 were tracked. In 2016, a total of 46,088 children went missing, out of which 41,931 were tracked, she added.

