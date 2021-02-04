Left Menu

Headless body of woman found on Bhubaneswar outskirts

The headless body of anunidentified middle-aged woman was found on the outskirts ofBhubaneswar on Thursday, police said.The incident comes barely a week after the mysteriousdeath of a student of a university here.Locals spotted the body beside the Bharatpur-ChandakaRoad near Dasapur village in the morning.The deceased is yet to be identified.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-02-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 20:54 IST
Headless body of woman found on Bhubaneswar outskirts
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The headless body of anunidentified middle-aged woman was found on the outskirts ofBhubaneswar on Thursday, police said.

The incident comes barely a week after the mysteriousdeath of a student of a university here.

Locals spotted the body beside the Bharatpur-ChandakaRoad near Dasapur village in the morning.

''The deceased is yet to be identified. Sniffer dogshave been pressed into service in search of the severed head,''Bhubaneswar DCP U S Dash said.

Prima facie, it seems that the woman was murdered, hesaid.

''We have cordoned off the area. A scientific team hasreached the spot,'' the DCP said.

A pair of hand gloves, a knife and a bag have beenrecovered from the spot, police sources said.

Locals suspect that the woman might not be from thenearby villages.

All nearby police were asked to check for missingreports of any middle-aged woman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Australian Open to go ahead despite COVID-19 case - organisersThe Australian Open will begin as scheduled on Monday even though a worker at one of the Melbourne hotels used to quarantine...

WTO agreement on agriculture reflects double standards, should be amended: Former Indian envoys

Noting that the WTO Agreement on Agriculture is characterised by democratic deficit and is based on commercial realpolitik, a group of former Indian envoys have called for amending it so that it facilitates developing and least developed co...

AIADMK goes to police against non-members using its flag, Sasikala's return to TN on Feb 8

Signalling a tough stand againstexpelled leader V K Sasikala, the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Naduon Thursday said it has petitioned the state police chief torestrain non-members of the party from using its flag, daysafter she travelled in a car...

DTC takes back 350 buses provided to police, para-military personnel

Over 350 buses provided to the police and the para military personnel were taken back by the DTC on Thursday, officials said. The move comes a day after the Delhi government decided to withdraw all the buses under special hire.The decision ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021