Headless body of woman found on Bhubaneswar outskirts

The headless body of anunidentified middle-aged woman was found on the outskirts ofBhubaneswar on Thursday, police said.

The incident comes barely a week after the mysteriousdeath of a student of a university here.

Locals spotted the body beside the Bharatpur-ChandakaRoad near Dasapur village in the morning.

''The deceased is yet to be identified. Sniffer dogshave been pressed into service in search of the severed head,''Bhubaneswar DCP U S Dash said.

Prima facie, it seems that the woman was murdered, hesaid.

''We have cordoned off the area. A scientific team hasreached the spot,'' the DCP said.

A pair of hand gloves, a knife and a bag have beenrecovered from the spot, police sources said.

Locals suspect that the woman might not be from thenearby villages.

All nearby police were asked to check for missingreports of any middle-aged woman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)