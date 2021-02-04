Left Menu

201 institutions under Social Justice ministry shut by Centre over violation of norms

We gave a show cause notice to institutions, we heard their side of the story and then we took action, he said.Subrahmanyam said the ministry will add two or three more layers of monitoring of schemes.Every institution which gets grant and every scheme funded by the government will be inspected at the field-level by Project Monitoring Units, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 21:25 IST
201 institutions under Social Justice ministry shut by Centre over violation of norms
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

As many as 201 institutions funded by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment have been shut down by the Centre over violations of norms.

Secretary of the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment R Subrahmanyam said a system of physical inspection of all institutions funded by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said 280 organisations were identified which were malfunctioning or not functioning at all but were taking grants from the government.

''Last year, due to project monitoring unit which has been set up with bright youngsters from best campuses we identified 280 such organisations which are malfunctioning or not functioning at all but were taking grants from the government,'' he said. ''The ministry has cracked down on these institutions and already 201 such institutions have been closed down and grants have been stopped,'' the Secretary said.

He said the 201 institutions have been shut due to a number of factors, including management and infrastructural issues.

''In some cases it was found that everything was on paper but nothing on field. Many such instances have been found where there are management and infrastructural issues. At some places, the infrastructure is so poor that they don't qualify for any central grant. We gave a show cause notice to institutions, we heard their side of the story and then we took action,'' he said.

Subrahmanyam said the ministry will add two or three more layers of monitoring of schemes.

Every institution which gets grant and every scheme funded by the government will be inspected at the field-level by Project Monitoring Units, he said. Apart from this, there would be a Central Smart Surveillance System (CSSS) using artificial intelligence for monitoring the functioning of these institutions. Further, social audits would be conducted for every scheme for stakeholder evaluation of the effectiveness of the scheme delivery, thereby providing feedback for improving the service delivery, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Australian Open to go ahead despite COVID-19 case - organisersThe Australian Open will begin as scheduled on Monday even though a worker at one of the Melbourne hotels used to quarantine...

WTO agreement on agriculture reflects double standards, should be amended: Former Indian envoys

Noting that the WTO Agreement on Agriculture is characterised by democratic deficit and is based on commercial realpolitik, a group of former Indian envoys have called for amending it so that it facilitates developing and least developed co...

AIADMK goes to police against non-members using its flag, Sasikala's return to TN on Feb 8

Signalling a tough stand againstexpelled leader V K Sasikala, the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Naduon Thursday said it has petitioned the state police chief torestrain non-members of the party from using its flag, daysafter she travelled in a car...

DTC takes back 350 buses provided to police, para-military personnel

Over 350 buses provided to the police and the para military personnel were taken back by the DTC on Thursday, officials said. The move comes a day after the Delhi government decided to withdraw all the buses under special hire.The decision ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021