Left Menu

Delhi govt to provide science scholarships to 1,000 Class 9 students

Every minute saved in doing official work will go in the teaching of children, Sisodia said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 22:04 IST
Delhi govt to provide science scholarships to 1,000 Class 9 students

It is crucial to promote talented students as they are the future of the country, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday as the Delhi government approved a science scholarship scheme for Class 9 students.

Under the 'Mukhyamantri Vigyan Pratibha Pariksha' scheme, 1,000 students in schools in Delhi will be given a scholarship of Rs 5,000, according to a statement.

Students of Class 9 of government, govt-aided and recognised schools of Delhi, who have secured 60 per cent or more marks in their previous class, will be eligible to appear for the scholarship examination, it said.

''It is a crucial step for our government to promote excellent and talented students. These students are the future of our country, they will become future scientists, engineers, doctors and architects and will make our nation proud,'' Kejriwal said.

Students belonging to scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, physically handicapped or other backward classes categories will be given a relaxation of up to five per cent of marks.

The government has also decided to ''fully digitise'' the education department, for which the Cabinet has approved procurement of nearly 1,200 computers, multi-functional printers and UPSs for all schools, branch offices and district offices, according to the statement.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also hold the education portfolio, said that the time saved in official work by going digital will be better spent teaching children.

''Digitisation plays a crucial role in easing the workload at office. Through digitisation, a lot of reporting work gets streamlined, and teachers, principals and the officers can focus their energy on quality education. Every minute saved in doing official work will go in the teaching of children,'' Sisodia said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

The Boys Season 3’s returning actors revealed, Jensen Ackles talks on his character Soldier Boy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MCA21 Version 3.0 to be launched in Fiscal 2021-22

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs MCA will launch data analytics-driven MCA21 Version 3.0 during fiscal 2021-22. According to a release by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the MCA21 Version 3.0 will have additional modules for e-Adjudicat...

FACTBOX-NFL-List of Super Bowl winners

List of National Football League Super Bowl champions. Feb. 2, 2020 - Kansas City 31, San Francisco 20Feb. 3, 2019 - New England 13, Los Angeles Rams 3 Feb. 4, 2018 - Philadelphia 41, New England 33Feb. 5, 2017 - New England 34, Atlanta 28 ...

Rajasthan 2021-22 Budget will be inclusive: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said an inclusive Budget based on the suggestions of various stakeholders will be presented in the upcoming session of the Assembly beginning February 10.The chief minister held meetings with ...

DRDO hands over Licensing Agreements for ToT to 20 industries

Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO participated in the Bandhan ceremony at Aero India 2021 in Yelahanka, Bengaluru on February 05, 2021, to enhance cooperation and synergy between industry and Government organisations. In th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021