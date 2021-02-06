Left Menu

Budget 2021-22 will usher in new era of development in J-K, Ladakh: Chugh

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-02-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 19:29 IST
Budget 2021-22 will usher in new era of development in J-K, Ladakh: Chugh

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Saturday said the 2021-22 Union budget will usher in a new era of development in the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

He said there has been an increase of 137 per cent in the budget for the health sector, which has “happened for the first time since independence”.

“The budget has increased from Rs 94,452 crore to Rs 2,23,846 crore. No other government has ever done it. This is a huge decision which needs to be appreciated and its biggest beneficiary will be poor people of the country,” Chugh told reporters here as part of a series of press conferences by central ministers and leaders on the budget.

He said the total budget allocation of Rs 30,757 crore for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir would help boost the economic growth in the region.

Ladakh has been allocated Rs 5,958 crore in the Union budget, he said, adding that the proposal of setting up a central university in Leh will help students of the region gain access to quality education.

“The government further recognising its commitment to fiscal federalism has provided funds to the UTs targeting connectivity, rural wellbeing as well as boosting the tourism sector,” he said.

The BJP leader said as a key initiative in the petroleum and natural gas sector, the announcement of gas pipeline, which has been pending for over a decade, will prove to be a big boon for the economy of the region.

“In the past, due to lack of administrative push, the project showed no progress for a decade. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will now reap the benefits of the project that will help the residents gain access to better gas connectivity and clean fuel practices, thus boosting the gas-based economy,” he said.

Chugh also noted that the budget gives importance to infrastructure as many express corridors have been proposed. He, however, admitted that several projects have not been completed because of coronavirus-induced lockdown. “The work on these projects is going on and they will be completed soon,” he said.

Referring to restoration of high-speed 4G mobile internet services in J-K, the BJP national general secretary said the credit for the decision should be given to the people of Kashmir who demonstrated their basic nature of peace and ‘Kashmiriyat’ over the last year-and-a-half.

“Such services are back because of what they (people of J-K) did in the last year,” he said.

Chugh although evaded a direct reply when asked if statehood to Jammu and Kashmir would be restored.

“The issues of every citizen of J-K are on the prime minister's agenda. The protection of the rights, livelihood, property and culture, languages and infrastructure of the people of J-K is on our agenda. We will not let anything bad happen to the culture and language here…,” he said.

He added that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream to see Srinagar move forward in “high-speed mode” like the cities of Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi.

PTI SSB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 56 lakh people inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine, no serious AEFI: Health ministry

Over 56 lakh people have been inoculated till now and there has been no case of serious or severe adverse event following vaccination or death attributable to the vaccination till date, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.Of the 56,3...

Blackbuck case appeal: Salman Khan skips appearance before sessions court

Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Friday skipped his appearance before a sessions court here, hearing his appeal against his conviction in a blackbuck poaching case of 1998.The actor skipped his attendance after he was exempted by the court fr...

Soccer-Paris St Germain's Neymar doubtful for Marseille clash

Neymar is doubtful for Paris St Germains clash against Olympique de Marseille at the Stade Velodrome on Sunday due to gastroenteritis, the Ligue 1 club said on Saturday.PSG said in a statement that the condition of the Brazil forward, who m...

Andhra Pradesh reports 75 new COVID-19 cases

Andhra Pradesh reported 75 new COVID-19 cases, 133 discharges and one death due to the disease in the last 24 hours. According to the state health department, the total count of cases has gone up to 8,88,350, and the number of discharged pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021