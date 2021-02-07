Municipal corporation elections in HP may be held on party symbols: CM Jai Ram Thakur

Elections in municipal corporations of Himachal Pradesh may be held on party symbols, and the government will amend the rules needed for this, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Sunday.

Addressing the media in Palampur, the chief minister indicated that the municipal corporations of Dharamsala, Palampur, Mandi and Solan are likely to go to polls in the last week of March.

''The Himachal government is planning to conduct elections in all the municipal corporations of the state on party symbols, and for that, the government shall amend the needed Act,'' he said.

''Recently, elections have been completed for gram panchayats, nagar panchayats, nagar parishads, zila parishads and block development committees in Himachal Pradesh. Of course gram panchayat elections were not contested on party symbols, but in these elections, supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party have won the majority of seats,'' Thakur said.

According to the results available so far, the BJP has won all seven zila parishads, 18 nagar parishads out of 29, 14 nagar panchayats out of 21, 61 block development committees out of 69 and 75 per cent of the total declared seats of gram pradhans in the recent elections, he said.

Thakur said his government has created a record by constituting three new municipal corporations, 379 new panchayats and seven new nagar parishads in the state in a single stroke.

He said the state government will organise 51 programmes in Himachal Pradesh on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee Year of statehood. These programs will start from April 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)