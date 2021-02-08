Left Menu

Sikh body accuses J-K govt of sidelining community in Centre’s employment package

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-02-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 20:10 IST
A Sikh organisation on Monday accused the Jammu and Kashmir government of sidelining the community in the employment package announced by the Centre for minorities of the Union territory.

The All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC), in a statement, said a delegation of the organisation conveyed the concern to J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha during a meeting here on Monday.

The delegation led by APSCC chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina said it is "quite disappointing and disgusting" that a particular minority community is being given the jobs with members of other communities being left out of the same.

"Although the package was announced for all minority communities, the government chose a particular minority for the job package. This has to be stopped and until the broader contours of the package are not known, nobody should be given a job under it," Raina said.

He also called for implementing the recommendations of the national minority commission.

The APSCC chairman said strong resentment was shown in the meeting towards non-representation of Sikhs in statutory bodies like the Public Service Commission (PSC).

