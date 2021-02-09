Left Menu

Olympic qualifying marathon event to be held on March 7 in New Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 17:07 IST
Olympic qualifying marathon event to be held on March 7 in New Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The New Delhi National Marathon 2021, a qualification event for the Tokyo Olympics and recognised by Athletics Federation of India, will he held here on March 7.

Rashpal Singh and Jyoti Gawte won the men's and women's titles respectively in the 2020 edition with timings of 2:23:29s and 2:50:37s.

''Ageas Federal Life Insurance New Delhi National Marathon 2021 standsrecognised by Athletics Federation of India and it will be held on 7th March 2021 in New Delhi,'' the AFI said.

''The performance of athletes of FULL MARATHON in this Marathon will be considered for selection/participation in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games provided they achieve the qualifying standard as fixed by World Athletics.'' The Tokyo Olympics marathon qualifying timings for men and women are 2:11:30s and 2:29:30s respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday.506 p.m.In a first for the country, the Indian Army is using its dogs for quick detection of COVID-19 to cut down time delays associated ...

Four years into voyage and metres from land, tanker crew still stuck aboard

Nearly four years into their odyssey at sea, the five-member crew of oil tanker MT Iba is tantalisingly close to shore, yet still unable to set foot on dry land. Bleary-eyed and wearing tattered clothes, the men are exhausted from an ordeal...

Businesses start to rethink Myanmar as coup ignites protests

Businesses are just beginning to reassess their investments in Myanmar after the military seized power, detaining civilian leaders and sparking mass protests. Singaporean tycoon Lim Kaling, a board member of technology firm Razer Inc., anno...

High above Jerusalem's crowds, skating the Old City rooftops

High above Jerusalems narrow medieval alleyways, teenage Palestinians sped across whitewashed roofs and soaked up the light and space denied to them during a six-week Israeli COVID-19 lockdown.A small handful who lived in the Old City were ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021