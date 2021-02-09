Olympic qualifying marathon event to be held on March 7 in New Delhi

The New Delhi National Marathon 2021, a qualification event for the Tokyo Olympics and recognised by Athletics Federation of India, will he held here on March 7.

Rashpal Singh and Jyoti Gawte won the men's and women's titles respectively in the 2020 edition with timings of 2:23:29s and 2:50:37s.

''Ageas Federal Life Insurance New Delhi National Marathon 2021 standsrecognised by Athletics Federation of India and it will be held on 7th March 2021 in New Delhi,'' the AFI said.

''The performance of athletes of FULL MARATHON in this Marathon will be considered for selection/participation in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games provided they achieve the qualifying standard as fixed by World Athletics.'' The Tokyo Olympics marathon qualifying timings for men and women are 2:11:30s and 2:29:30s respectively.

