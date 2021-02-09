Left Menu

Kerala CM launches Knowledge Mission

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 09-02-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 18:16 IST
Kerala CM launches Knowledge Mission
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@vijayanpinarayi)

As part of helping theeducated youth upskill, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan onTuesday launched the Kerala Knowledge Mission which aims totransform the state to a knowledge economy.

At an event held at Mascot Hotel here, Vijayan saidthe mission will promote innovative ideas, coordinateknowledge initiatives and equip young people with updatedskills.

''At the heart of the initiative is a comprehensivedigital platform for educated youngsters which help themupskill, enhance knowledge and empower to face the challengesof ever-changing job market,'' he said.

The chief minister said this digital platform willcreate a great opportunity for those who took a break fromwork and jobless to connect with global employers.

''They can upskill and earn more knowledge preferredby the employers.This will create at least three lakh jobs ina year and Kerala government also provide benefits such asinsurance and loan assistance for the entrepreneurs throughthis platform,'' Vijayan said.

Job aspirants and educated unemployed youth canregister at HYPERLINK ''http://www.knowledgemission.kerala.

gov.in'' \nwww.knowledgemission.kerala.gov.in which will act asdigital workforce management system.

The 'first of its kind' massive digital platform isexpected to create 20 lakh jobs in next five years byconnecting trained youth with global job market and leadingprivate sector enterprises.

Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council(K-DISC), a strategic thinktank and advisory body set up bythe state government, is spearheading the mission.

The digital platform was developed in collaborationwith the Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation andTechnology (formerly IIITM-K).

The digital platform will provide timely andprofessional training in diverse and most demanding areas suchas data analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence,robotic process automation, full stack development, cybersecurity, digital content creation, media, synthetic biology,genetic engineering, and agricultural consulting.

Trained and educated youth can register to theportal after meeting the criteria.

It will also provide job training to unemployededucated youth on the basis of their skills and demands fromcompanies.

The project is also supported by Kerala StartupMission and ICT Academy.PTI RRT BNADMINISTRATOR BNADMINISTRATOR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New York AG urges U.S. FDA to take action on baby food safety standards

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday urged the U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA to take action to set uniform standards related to toxic metals across all baby foods.James urges the FDA to follow recommendations issued la...

Fear and love surround Escobar''s hippos thriving in Colombia

Tucked between mountain ranges, the sprawling palace of Pablo Escobar was home to kangaroos, giraffes, elephants and other exotic animals a private zoo of illegally imported animals that was the greatest ostentation of the feared drug king...

UK minister discusses ties with Maha during Mumbai visit

UK Secretary for InternationalTrade Elizabeth Truss on Tuesday discussed environment,tourism and cultural ties between her country and Maharashtraduring a visit here.Truss, who is also UK Minister for Women andEqualities, visited the Brihan...

Ads, GameStop raise Reddit price tag to $6 bln in latest fundraising

Reddit Inc has doubled in value to 6 billion as the social media platform at the heart of last months retail stock trading frenzy raised more money to handle the rush of new subscribers. The company, which now has more than 50 million daily...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021