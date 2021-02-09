Kerala CM launches Knowledge Mission

As part of helping theeducated youth upskill, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan onTuesday launched the Kerala Knowledge Mission which aims totransform the state to a knowledge economy.

At an event held at Mascot Hotel here, Vijayan saidthe mission will promote innovative ideas, coordinateknowledge initiatives and equip young people with updatedskills.

''At the heart of the initiative is a comprehensivedigital platform for educated youngsters which help themupskill, enhance knowledge and empower to face the challengesof ever-changing job market,'' he said.

The chief minister said this digital platform willcreate a great opportunity for those who took a break fromwork and jobless to connect with global employers.

''They can upskill and earn more knowledge preferredby the employers.This will create at least three lakh jobs ina year and Kerala government also provide benefits such asinsurance and loan assistance for the entrepreneurs throughthis platform,'' Vijayan said.

Job aspirants and educated unemployed youth canregister at HYPERLINK ''http://www.knowledgemission.kerala.

gov.in''

www.knowledgemission.kerala.gov.in which will act asdigital workforce management system.

The 'first of its kind' massive digital platform isexpected to create 20 lakh jobs in next five years byconnecting trained youth with global job market and leadingprivate sector enterprises.

Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council(K-DISC), a strategic thinktank and advisory body set up bythe state government, is spearheading the mission.

The digital platform was developed in collaborationwith the Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation andTechnology (formerly IIITM-K).

The digital platform will provide timely andprofessional training in diverse and most demanding areas suchas data analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence,robotic process automation, full stack development, cybersecurity, digital content creation, media, synthetic biology,genetic engineering, and agricultural consulting.

Trained and educated youth can register to theportal after meeting the criteria.

It will also provide job training to unemployededucated youth on the basis of their skills and demands fromcompanies.

The project is also supported by Kerala StartupMission and ICT Academy.PTI RRT BNADMINISTRATOR BNADMINISTRATOR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)