Left Menu

Dems attempt to push through school funding, wage increase

House Democrats muscled past Republicans on portions of President Joe Bidens pandemic plan, including a proposed USD 130 billion in additional relief to help the nations schools reopen and a gradual increase of the federal minimum wage to USD 15 an hour.Democrats on the Education and Labour Committee say schools wont be able to reopen safely until they get an infusion of federal funding to repair building ventilation systems, buy protective equipment and take other steps recommended by federal health officials.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 13:24 IST
Dems attempt to push through school funding, wage increase
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

House Democrats muscled past Republicans on portions of President Joe Biden's pandemic plan, including a proposed USD 130 billion in additional relief to help the nation's schools reopen and a gradual increase of the federal minimum wage to USD 15 an hour.

Democrats on the Education and Labour Committee say schools won't be able to reopen safely until they get an infusion of federal funding to repair building ventilation systems, buy protective equipment and take other steps recommended by federal health officials. The plan faces opposition from Republicans who want to tie new school funding to reopening.

The panel met Tuesday to craft its portion of a USD 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package that tracks with Biden's plan for battling the pandemic and reviving a still staggering economy. Democrats hope to rush the bill to Biden for his signature by mid-March, using a special budget-related process allowing certain legislation to be approved by a simple majority.

Rep. Bobby Scott, chair of the Education and Labour Committee, dismissed complaints from Republicans who objected to use of the process.

"We must address the urgent needs of the people now,'' said Scott, D-Va., "The multiple crises affecting our communities will grow worse every day if we do not act. We must recognize that we cannot afford to prioritize process over the urgent needs of people across this country." House Republicans attempted dozens of changes to the legislation at a hearing that stretched late into the evening. They proposed amendments to limit funding only to schools offering in-person instruction, or to steer aid to families if their schools continued operating online. On the wage increase, they sought to exempt small businesses or certain rural areas. It appeared all of the amendments would be defeated.

Biden has made reopening most of the nation's K-8 schools within his first 100 days in office a key goal. The issue has become increasingly heated as some school districts face gridlock with teachers who have refused to support reopening until their demands are met. Biden's plan for USD 130 billion in school funding is in addition to more than USD 8 billion from previous relief packages.

In a tweak to Biden's plan, the Democratic proposal would require schools to reserve at least 20 per cent of the funding for efforts to address learning loss, including after-school programs and summer classes. The bill also matches Biden's proposed USD 40 billion for colleges and universities but, unlike the White House plan, makes private colleges eligible for relief.

Democrats also tucked in a new limit on for-profit colleges that the party has pushed for years. The proposal would prevent for-profit colleges from accepting more than 90% of their overall funding from federal sources. An existing federal law includes that cap for some federal sources but excludes funding from the GI Bill and other veterans programs.

Republicans blasted the legislation in its entirety, saying schools have already received billions in aid and are safe to reopen. They cited data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing that social distancing and wearing a mask significantly reduce the spread of the virus in school settings.

"Students are falling behind, and mental health issues are on the rise. We know the costs of keeping schools closed are high. So why are schools still closed?" said Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., the ranking Republican on the Education and Labour Committee. "Unfortunately, this bill is full of partisan policies disguised as COVID relief measures." The lawmakers' dispute reflected the complexities and frustrations of the national debate over reopening schools. Republicans proposed several variations of the same idea: to limit funding to schools that don't reopen. Rep. Gregory Murphy, R-N.C., sought to block funding from schools unless they bring at least high-needs students back to the classroom.

"We need to stop the excuses,'' Murphy said. ''We need to stop all the nonsense. We need to get our kids back in school. Stop ruining their futures and stop playing games." Scott countered that schools can't make changes needed to reopen safely unless they get the funding in Biden's plan.

Republicans also signalled a fight over standardized testing, backing a proposed change to prevent relief funding from being used on academic assessments. Republicans say states should be exempt from federally required tests this spring because of the pandemic, while some Democrats say it's necessary to identify and help students who have fallen behind.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi: Registration for nursery admission to begin from Feb 18, first list on Mar 20

Nursery admission for schools in the national capital will begin from February 18 onwards and the first list for admission will be announced on March 20, the Directorate of Education DoE said on Wednesday. The second admission list if any w...

Salesforce won't force workers to go into office post-COVID

San Francisco-based business software maker Salesforce says it will let most of its employees work remotely even after the pandemic, at least for part of the week. Other major tech companies such as Twitter and Facebook have made similar an...

Republic Day violence: Dead farmer’s kin move HC for court monitored SIT probe

The family of a 25-year-old man, who died after his tractor overturned at Central Delhis ITO during the protesting farmers tractor parade on the Republic Day, moved the Delhi Court on Wednesday seeking a court-monitored SIT probe into the i...

Petrol, diesel prices at fresh highs as rates up for 2nd straight day

Petrol and diesel prices on Wednesday scaled new highs in the country as rates were hiked for the second day in a row.Petrol price was hiked by 30 paise per litre and diesel by 25 paise a litre, according to a price notification of state-ow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021