Chandigarh University announces Admissions-2021 for its distance education programs

Approved from UGC-DEB; Institute of Distance and Online Learning offers admissions to 5 Undergraduate and 5 Post-Graduate coursesCHANDIGARH, India, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adopting blended and technology driven learning for its distance education programs, the Institute of Distance and Online Learning of Chandigarh University has announced admissions to January-2021 intake for its distance education programs. Approved from UGC-DEB (Distance Education Bureau), CU-IDOL offers 5 Post-Graduate and 5 Under-Graduate programs. This was informed by Chandigarh University Registrar, Dr. S.S. Sehgal. The programs which are offered through distance education includes MBA, MCA, M.Com., MA English, MA Phycology, BA, BCA, BBA, B.Com., B.Sc. Travel & Tourism.

''After being honored with A+ Grade by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), Chandigarh University entered in the field of distance education in 2020. CU-IDOL garnered tremendous response from the first batch itself as more than 2000 students took admission in its distance education programs,'' said Dr. Sehgal. The advantage of earning a distance education from NAAC A+ University is that it makes you eligible for jobs offered in government and private sectors and in addition those who are already working, the degree can offer them assistance in getting promotion in their respective organization.

The University has developed Smart State-of-the-art technology oriented learning model where E-Learning Resources like Video Lectures by Industry & Academia professionals, Self-Learning Material drafted by experts from leadings institutes like IIMs, NITs, Personal Contact Program with personalized problem solving mechanism, online submission of assignments and projects and the students can also get in-touch with the university through the Mobile App for their query resolution, added Dr. Sehgal. ''The University has more than 5000 e-books and 1000+ national & international e-journals which are accessible to the students of distance education programs through the E-Library facility. In addition Chandigarh University has 14 Centre-of-Excellence and 30+ Industry Established Laboratories through which the students can enhance their practical hands-on learning experience by visiting the university campus,'' added Dr. Sehgal. CU-IDOL has offered academic scholarships worth Rs. 10 Lakhs to 394 students during 2020 under various scholarship schemes such as Jai Jawan Scholarships for armed forces and police personals, Women Empowerment Scholarships for girl students and COVID-19 Warrior Scholarships.

''The students can register themselves online for admissions to the distance education programs at www.cuidol.in where the students can also get more information about the scholarships offered by the University for Januray-2021 intake,'' said Dr. S.S.Sehgal, Registrar.

About Chandigarh UniversityChandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and an autonomous educational institution approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

