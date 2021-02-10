Assam govt decides to appoint women athlete Hima Das as DSP

Assam Chief Minister SarbanandaSonowal chaired a meeting of his cabinet Wednesday night wherea decision was taken to appoint World Championship sprinterHima Das as a Deputy Superintendent of Police in the state.

The cabinet also decided to amend the integrated sportspolicy of the state by appointing sportspersons as Class-I andClass-II officers in different department of the state likePolice, Excise, Transport etc, government spokesman andIndustry minister Chandra Mohan Patowary told reporters.

It was decided that Das will be appointed as a DSP rankofficer in the Assam police and medal winners in Olympics,Asian Games and Commonwealth Games will be appointed as Class-I officers.

Nicknamed 'Dhing Express', Hima Das is a 20-year-oldIndian sprinter from Assam.

She became the first Indian woman indeed the first everIndian athlete to win a gold medal in any format of a globaltrack event at IAAF World U20 Championships when she clocked aspeed of 51.46 seconds.

The cabinet also took a decision to draft the cyber securitypolicy for the state, he said.

The meeting resolved to establish Bodoland and 6thSchedule areas Administrative Staff College.

The meet approved a proposal to provide free electricityto all households for consumption of up to 30 units a monthfor the period January 2021 to March 2021.

Ths Hills Areas Department will be renamed and will work asAssam Sixth Schedule Council Department.

The meeting consented to establish mini secretariat inBarak Valley at Silchar and it will start with sixdepartments- personnel, revenue and disastermanagement,general administration department, agriculture,fishery and animal husbandry and veterinary departments.

The cabinet also agreed to adopt energy conservationbuilding code- providing for energy conservation in commercialbuildings Green signal was given to a proposal to provide servicebenefits to employees of Municipal Boards.

The meeting further decided to allot land to differentorganisations, including the Gauhati Press Club.

It also approved in principle a new campus of SrimantaSankaradeva Kalakshetra at Dibrugarh.

Patowary said that the Council of Ministers also agreedto rename the Public Works Department as Lok Nirman Bibhag.

PTI DGSNS SNS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)