11 held for ragging in Karnataka college

Eleven nursing and physiotherapystudents were arrested on Thursday for their allegedinvolvement in ragging in a private college here, police said.

All the arrested were natives of Kerala and had allegedlyragged five freshers from their state by assaulting them,city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar told reporters here.

The students who were harassed approached the collegemanagement, which in turn filed a police complaint.

''After interrogating 18 students in this connection, wehave arrested 11 students,'' he said, adding they had beenbooked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code andthe state education act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)