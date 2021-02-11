Left Menu

Unable to pay school fees, class X girl student ends life in Hyderabad: Police

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-02-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 22:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 16-year-old student, daughterof a labourer couple, on Thursdaydied by 'suicide' here aftershe was allegedly turned away from her private school overfees due, police said.

A class tenth student, the girl hanged herself in herhouse, they said adding her parents were labourers and hadpaid part of the around Rs 35,000schoolfees.

The girl seemed to have been hurt after the schoolauthorities allegedly asked her to pay the remaining fees andtold her not to attend classes till then, a police officialsaid, quoting preliminary investigation.

The official said no suicide note had been found andfurther investigation was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

