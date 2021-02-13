Left Menu

FROM THE FIELD: The teenage Uzbek girls using science to help their community

Young women in Uzbekistan are using technology to help improve the lives of those around them, challenging perceptions of the roles that women and girls play in society.

13-02-2021
Young women in Uzbekistan are using technology to help improve the lives of other Uzbeks., by Rimma Mukhtarova and Sabina Baki

Originally from a small desert town in Uzbekistan, 14-year-old Malika, moved with her family in the capital, Tashkent. She remembered that many of her relatives, and parents of her friends from back home, had to leave the country to find work.

Malika took part in a UN-supported science competition to come up with a technological solutions to help migrants.

The competition, the Technovation Challenge, has provided hundreds of girls with the opportunity to pursue their interests in science, supporting Uzbekistan’s national goal to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls.

Find out more here about the Challenge, and some of the tech solutions that Uzbek girls are developing.

Visit UN News for more.

