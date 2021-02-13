NMIMS School of Hospitality Management invites applications for BBA-Hospitality Operations & Management program

- The 3-year-long program is among the best hospitality management courses in India offering international exposure and multidimensional learningMUMBAI, India, Feb. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SVKM's NMIMS School of Hospitality Management (SoHM), one of India's leading educational institutes, invites applications for its BBA-Hospitality Operations & Management program in Navi Mumbai. The 3-year program is one of the most sought after program for hospitality industry aspirants. With a view to developing hands-on experience with skill enhancement, the pedagogy combines lectures, Capstone projects with internship and industry visits. Often known as the sunrise sector, India's hospitality industry creates millions of jobs each year. The tourism and hospitality industry has been one of the biggest contributors to India's GDP. With such robust growth, the need for skilled professionals in the industry is bound to rise and this is where SoHM's BBA program steps in. With its futuristic curriculum, focus on experiential and multidimensional learning, and best-in-class placement opportunities, NMIMS School of Hospitality Management aims to nurture global hospitality professionals.

Speaking about the program, Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Vice-Chancellor, SVKM's NMIMS, said, ''India's hospitality industry is robust and resilient and despite the challenges posed by a global pandemic, the sector has sprung back into action in the recent months. It will continue to need skilled and talented professionals who can lead the way out of the present crisis while adhering to its world-renowned reputation for exemplary service. At school, we train future-ready leaders to not only master the operational and service aspect of hospitality, but also gain the business acumen to deal with the rapid changes in the industry.''Dr. Ruchita Verma, Dean, NMIMS School of Hospitality Management also spoke about what makes the school's program unique, she said, ''The hospitality sector is a wide-ranging one and careers can be made in fields such as luxury retail, travel & tourism, F&B and much more. With our three year program, students get a ringside view of what this vast and thriving industry entails and how they can make a career in it. The curriculum is designed to nurture their overall skills so that they can realise their dreams and potential.''The 3-year program is spread over 6 semesters, providing a well-rounded education that combines hospitality services with operational expertise and management skills. To provide students with practical exposure and operational experience, the program includes mandatory internship and on-field projects. Students are also encouraged to take on consulting projects to develop entrepreneurship skills. The curriculum is tailored to nurture leaders and strategic thinkers with an all-rounded personality and the right attitude for the hospitality industry. Eligibility: A candidate must have passed 10+2 or equivalent examination and must have obtained a minimum of 50% aggregate marks. OR. Candidates passing Diploma Engineering with Minimum 50% aggregate marks are eligible to apply.

Admission process:To apply, students must register at https://nmims.secure.force.com/SHM_BBAHM_Login. Selected candidates have to appear for an online test, followed by a personal interview.

Accreditation: NMIMS has NAAC accreditation with Grade A+ (3.59 CGPA), Mumbai Campus and is recognized as Category-I University by MHRD/UGC Grant of Graded Autonomy Regulation, 2018.

About the NMIMS School of Hospitality ManagementIn sync with the ethos of SVKM's NMIMS University, The School of Hospitality Management (SoHM) was born with a need to develop future-ready leaders with combined values of Hospitality and Managerial skills. The School of Hospitality offers an innovative in which it addresses solutions to the changing paradigms in the Hospitality industry due to technology, creativity and socio-cultural changes. The School of Hospitality Management will be creating leaders of tomorrow, who can be disruptive and innovative by using technology and skills taught in the school. SVKM's NMIMS SoHM with its modern campus in Navi-Mumbai is all about hands-on training, critical thinking, research, and application. NMIMS SoHM's Hospitality s are being brought to the students, by stalwarts of education. SVKM's NMIMS is a trendsetter and considered as a benchmark in the education sector and has a legacy sought by the industry. The school is equipped with comprehensive facilities, including training kitchen, restaurant, front office labs, and modern classrooms.

About SVKM's NMIMS:Launched in 1981 as a management institute, NMIMS has today emerged as a Deemed to be University offering multiple disciplines across multiple campuses. Today it has 17 specialized schools with more than 17000 students. It has established an exemplary position as a global institute of learning with a consistent academic record, research-focused pedagogy, international linkages, faculty from top national and global institutes, and strong industry linkages. https://www.nmims.edu/Follow us on -Twitter: https://twitter.com/nmims_india?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/school/nmims_india/?originalSubdomain=inInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/nmims_india/?hl=enFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/NMIMS.India/ PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)