Left Menu

T'gana SHRC seeks report on alleged suicide of girl student

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-02-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 22:05 IST
T'gana SHRC seeks report on alleged suicide of girl student
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) has sought a report from officials on the alleged suicide of a student here after she was turned away from her private school over non-payment of fees.

Following a representation from a students' union on the issue, the Commission sought the report by March 15, official sources said on Saturday.

The 16-year-old student, daughter of a laborer-couple, on Thursday died by suicide here after she was allegedly turned away from the school, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s multiple possibilities revealed, what we know so far

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

Boruto Chapter 55: Boruto, Momoshiki’s symbiotic relationship, danger waits for ninjas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mali: UN chief says ‘complex attack’ against blue helmets may constitute war crime

An assault by unidentified armed elements on a temporary operating base of the UN Integrated Stabilization Mission for Mali MINUSMA in Kerena, near Douentza in Central Mali, on Thursday resulted in the death of a Togolese peacekeeper and ...

UP: Kidnapped boy's body found after 20 days, one suspect held

The body of a four-and-half-year-old boy was found in Greater Noida on Saturday, more than a fortnight after his kidnapping, with the police arresting one of the two suspects in the case, officials said.The boy lived in Surajpur area of Gre...

The Latest: Trump trial comes to standstill over witnesses

Former President Donald Trumps impeachment trial came to an abrupt standstill after a majority of senators voted to consider calling witnesses about the deadly storming of the Capitol.Even senators seemed confused by the sudden turn of even...

Sports News Roundup: Barty bounces into fourth round on empty court; Nadal eases past Norrie into last 16 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Barty bounces into fourth round on empty courtWorld number one Ash Barty overcame a stumbling start to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open with a 6-2 6-4 victory over Ekaterina ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021