T'gana SHRC seeks report on alleged suicide of girl student

T'gana SHRC seeks report on alleged suicide of girl studentPTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-02-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 22:05 IST
The Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) has sought a report from officials on the alleged suicide of a student here after she was turned away from her private school over non-payment of fees.
Following a representation from a students' union on the issue, the Commission sought the report by March 15, official sources said on Saturday.
The 16-year-old student, daughter of a laborer-couple, on Thursday died by suicide here after she was allegedly turned away from the school, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The Telangana State HumanRights Commission
- Commission
- Hyderabad