T'gana SHRC seeks report on alleged suicide of girl student

The Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) has sought a report from officials on the alleged suicide of a student here after she was turned away from her private school over non-payment of fees.

Following a representation from a students' union on the issue, the Commission sought the report by March 15, official sources said on Saturday.

The 16-year-old student, daughter of a laborer-couple, on Thursday died by suicide here after she was allegedly turned away from the school, police said.

