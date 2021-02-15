Arrest of Disha Ravi unprecedented attack on democracy: Kejriwal

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 11:05 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 10:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday called the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi in the toolkit document case an "unprecedented attack on democracy". The 21-year-old activist was arrested on Saturday from Bengaluru for being allegedly involved in sharing the ''toolkit'' related to the farmer's protest on social media.

"Arrest of 21 yr old Disha Ravi is an unprecedented attack on Democracy. Supporting our farmers is not a crime," Kejriwal tweeted. Ravi, a graduate in Bachelor of Business Administration from a private college in Bengaluru, is also one of the founding members of a group named 'Fridays For Future India'. The toolkit has been cited by some critics as a ''proof'' of her conspiracy to fuel protests in India.

