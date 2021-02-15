Left Menu

Exhibition explores ‘the gaze’ of Indian artists

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 13:47 IST
Exhibition explores ‘the gaze’ of Indian artists
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Decoding generations of Indian artists' visual approach towards their subjects and muses is the focus of an ongoing exhibition here.

Titled 'Ways of Seeing', presented by DAG (formerly Delhi Art gallery), the show that opened earlier this month, features 180 works by both female and male artists across generations, like Nandalal Bose, Amrita Sher-Gil, Mrinalini Mukherjee, Jamini Roy among others.

According to DAG, the month-long show has brought back into focus concepts such as "scopophilia or the pleasure of looking at something or someone with reference to the gazer and the gazed".

"The show explores the subtle distinctions in the ways the artists of both sexes create and experience art," the gallery said in a statement.

The show has been divided into two parts — while the first features "Women Artists", the other comprises works that have "Women as Muse".

'Women Artists' begins with the unheralded but important Sunayani Devi and Devyani Krishna, and goes on to showcase works by 26 artists in all including Mrinalini Mukherjee, B Prabha, Madhvi Parekh, Anupam Sud, Gogi Saroj Pal, Navjot, Arpana Caur and Rekha Rodwittiya. While a number of artworks explore the nude body—including the male nude—the gaze is not avaricious but is intended to be part of a narrative that takes humanitarianism into account.

'Women as Muse' featuring 40 artists including, M V Dhurandhar, Nandalal Bose, Jamini Roy, D P Roy Chowdhury, George Keyt, K H Ara, F N Souza, Krishen Khanna, M F Husain and Jogen Chowdhury, focuses only on their studies of women as a subject. "For the making of this exhibition, DAG looked at two aspects that define the gaze. Women artists, their examinations of their own bodies, and the territories of art they occupy would have remained incomplete without the male artists and their surveillance of the female body. "It was necessary to confine the work of these artists with reference to women, suggesting a skew that does not necessarily denote their wider canvas of work, or view, but was essential to establish the confrontation between the male gaze and the female gaze as real—and evident," said Ashish Anand, DAG CEO. The period covered in the exhibition parallels each other in both sections with artists born in the second half of the nineteenth century all the way to those born in the mid-twentieth century, a time when art practice in the country saw experimentation with subjects, genres and mediums making it ideal for understanding the differences between the male and the female gaze in both the artist and the viewer, the gallery said.

The show is set to continue till March 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ram temple in Ayodhya will give new dimension to country's culture and tradition: Sadananda Gowda

The construction of Ram templein Ayodhya will give a new dimension to the countrys cultureand tradition, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda on Monday said.In a way it is a work related to the nation. It is notju...

Prakash Karat demands immediate release of activist Disha Ravi

By Amit Kumar Senior CPI-M leader and the party politburo member Prakash Karat on Monday slammed the Narendra Modi government on the arrest of activist Disha Ravi and alleged that Delhi Police is acting under the direction of the Union Home...

Canada launches 58-nation initiative to stop arbitrary detentions

Canada on Monday launched a 58-nation initiative to stop countries from detaining foreign citizens for diplomatic leverage, a practice that Ottawa and Washington say China and others are using.Foreign ministers signed a non-binding declarat...

Centre announces changes in mapping policy, PM Modi says reforms will unlock tremendous opportunities

The Ministry of Science and Technology on Monday announced the sweeping changes to the countrys mapping policy, specifically for Indian companies, to enable them to create substantial advances in mapping and ultimately empowering small busi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021