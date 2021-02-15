Rahul Gandhi to launch Cong campaign in poll-bound Puducherry on Feb 17

Congress leader Rahul Gandhiwill visit poll-bound Union Territory of Puducherry onFebruary 17.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said Gandhi wouldaddress fishermen in neighbouring Solai Nagar in Muthialpetassembly constituency and then proceed for an interaction withstudents of the Bharathidasan Government College for women.

Narayanasamy said the students had through ane-mail requested that Rahul Gandhi address them when he visitsPuducherry and this has been conceded by the leader.

After the interaction, the AICC leader would address apublic meeting organised by the ruling Congress, he added.

The Union Territory, along with neighbouring Tamil Nadu,will go to the Assembly polls in the next few months.

Narayanasamy said Congress would fight the polls inalliance with the parties constituting the secular democraticalliance including the DMK.

AICC Secretary Sanjay Dutt, who is in charge of partyaffairs in Tamil Nadu, PCC president A V Subramanian and lonemember from Puducherry in the Lok Sabha V Vaithilingam werepresent during the press meet.

