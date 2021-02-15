International experts to participate in SEBI-NISM Research Conference; registration opens on Monday

International experts including securities market regulators from other countries would be participating in this year's SEBI-NISM Research Conference to be held between February 25-26 and registration has opened on Monday, Sebi said.

The theme of this year's conference, to be held in webinar mode, is ''Behaviour of Securities Markets-Sighting of a Black Swan'' as per a press release.

''The registration for the conference will open from February 15, 2021,'' it added.

Over 16 research papers are expected to be presented during the conference.

Besides, the topics for various sessions are--response of securities markets, investors and corporates to black swan events, impact of technology on economy and markets during COVID-19, impact of black swan events on asset classes and market structure, market dynamics, Sebi noted.

The regulator, in collaboration with National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM), began organising annual research conferences in 2020, with the aim of encouraging research in securities markets and facilitating industry-academia interaction.

''The first conference was held in January 2020, with the theme of 'Changing Landscape of Securities Market in India' and was widely attended by policy makers, academicians, researchers, students and industry participants,'' Sebi said.

