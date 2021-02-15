PM to address webinar for consultation on roadmap for effective implementation of budget

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a webinar on Tuesday for consultation on the roadmap for effective implementation of the Union Budget 2021-22 in the infrastructure sector.

The webinar will see the participation of more than 200 panelists, including representatives of major financial institutions and funds, concessionaires and contractors, consultants and subject matter experts, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Prime Minister Modi will address the webinar for consultation on the roadmap for effective implementation of Union Budget 2021-22 in the infrastructure sector on February 16 at 4 pm, it said.

During the webinar, the panelists will share their ideas on improving pace and quality of infrastructure development, with focus on advanced technology, and attracting more investments in the sector.

This will be followed by two parallel breakout sessions involving discussions between senior officials of groups of ministries and cross-sectional experts to compile a list of implementable projects to fast-track implementation of the budget vision and draft an implementation roadmap. Ongoing consultations have also been planned with stakeholders on implementation of the finalised strategy, the statement said.

