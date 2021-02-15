Left Menu

Maha: Boy killed, parents hurt after truck hits motorcycle

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 15-02-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 21:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A speeding truck crushed to deatha 5-year-old boy and severely injured his parents in Wathodaarea of Nagpur on Monday, a police official said.

The child and his parents were on a two-wheeler ontheir way to a wedding when a truck hit them from the rear ataround 11:30am, he said.

Devanshu died on the spot while his father PrafullaShende, who was riding without a helmet, and mother Sonasuffered severe injuries, the Wathoda police station officialadded.

''The truck drove off and efforts are on to nab thedriver who has been charged with causing death by negligenceand rash driving,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

