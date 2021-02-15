Maha: Boy killed, parents hurt after truck hits motorcycle

A speeding truck crushed to deatha 5-year-old boy and severely injured his parents in Wathodaarea of Nagpur on Monday, a police official said.

The child and his parents were on a two-wheeler ontheir way to a wedding when a truck hit them from the rear ataround 11:30am, he said.

Devanshu died on the spot while his father PrafullaShende, who was riding without a helmet, and mother Sonasuffered severe injuries, the Wathoda police station officialadded.

''The truck drove off and efforts are on to nab thedriver who has been charged with causing death by negligenceand rash driving,'' he said.

