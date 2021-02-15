AIADMK, DMK, MNM invite applications from ticket aspirants for Assembly polls

Archrivals AIADMK and DMK, besidesthe Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam on Monday announceddistribution of applications for aspirants for party ticketsto contest the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Assembly polls inthe coming days.

While both the ruling AIADMK and main opposition DMKhave been actively campaigning for the polls, the rulingparty was the first to invite applications from party workersfor the polls, followed by its rival later in the day.

Haasan, whose party will distribute the applicationsonline also, said even non-members were welcome to apply fora ticket if they believed they had the due qualifications.

Aspirants for party tickets can get applications betweenFebruary 24 and March 5 from the party headquarters here,AIADMK top leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami said ina release.

The applications should be duly filled and submitted atthe headquarters during the period by paying a fee of Rs15,000 for Tamil Nadu and Rs 5,000 for Puducherry, they said.

Those desirous of fighting polls in neighbouring Keralamay also get the applications by remitting Rs 2,000, theparty said.

DMK general secretary Durai Murugan announced thatticket aspirants can submit filled-up application forms,priced at Rs 1,000, from February 17 to 24.

The fee for general constituency was Rs 25,000 whereasit was Rs 15,000 for women and reserved segments, he said ina DMK release.

The money will be refunded later if the constituency forwhich a DMK member had applied for was allotted to analliance party, he added.

Seat sharing parleys with allies like the BJP in theAIADMK camp and with partners, including the Congress in theDMK front, are yet to commence.

Haasan's MNM also fixed a price of Rs 25,000 forapplicants but made it clear the amount was non-refundable.

''This sum will be used for party's expenses. Whether ornot your application is accepted, the money will not berefunded. It will be your contribution towards honestpolitics,'' Haasan said.

Application forms will be available both digitally aswell as in party offices and ticket aspirants can submit thefilled-in ones starting February 21, he said in a release.

Haasan invited applications from interested persons forall 234 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu and the 30 inneighbouring Puducherry.

The party will also contest the Kanyakumari Lok Sabhabypoll, slated to be held along with TN polls, he said.

The vacancy arose due to the death of Congress MP HVasantha Kumar last year due to COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)