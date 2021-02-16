Applique training centre, funded by Union govt, set up at Bihar jail

The first centrally fundedapplique training centre in Bihar has been set up inside thecentral prison here, an official said.

Jail superintendent Vidhu Kumar said the trainingcentre, which is funded by the Union Textiles ministry, wasinaugurated by Commissioner Manish Kumar on Monday.

The occasion was also marked by an exhibition ofseveral artefacts of glass, jute and other material, producedby inmates which was perused by the Commissioner, DistrictMagistrate Shirshat Kapil Ashok and other officials of theEast Champaran district headquartered here.

Mementoes were also given away during the function toprisoners who learned to read and write benefiting from thenational literacy mission.

''We are glad that Motihari, where Mahatma Gandhi hadlaunched his Champaran Satyagrah, has been chosen for thecentrally funded project. Inmates of this jail have alwaysbeen encouraged to take up fine arts like music and paintingas a means to spiritual redemption. The applique trainingcentre will provide a boost to such endeavours'', said the jailsuperintendent.

