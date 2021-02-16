Patel elected as Asian Zone president

Left Menu

President of Gujarat State Chess Association, Ajay H Patel, was unanimously elected as the chief of Asian Zone 3.7 during the Annual General Body meeting of All India Chess Federation here.The AGM was held on Sunday. He also played an instrumental role in launching the Sardar Patel Chess College, the first ever chess college in India, which is affiliated to Swarnim Gujarat Sports University.

16-02-2021
President of Gujarat State Chess Association, Ajay H Patel, was unanimously elected as the chief of Asian Zone 3.7 during the Annual General Body meeting of All India Chess Federation here.

The AGM was held on Sunday. Patel is also the chairman of Gujarat State Co-operative Bank.

Apart from being a well-known name in the co-operative sector of Gujarat, Patel has also been actively involved in chess administration.

Thanks to him, the Gujarat association introduced the chess training programmes in schools, which received acceptance throughout the state. He also played an instrumental role in launching the Sardar Patel Chess College, the first ever chess college in India, which is affiliated to Swarnim Gujarat Sports University. The World Chess Federation (WCF) has granted India special zone status.

In another major decision, the general body decided to nominate the AICF secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan as FIDE Delegate to represent India in the world body.

