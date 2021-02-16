Left Menu

Left wing student group protests against Disha Ravi's arrest

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 16:36 IST
Left wing student group protests against Disha Ravi's arrest
Representative image Image Credit:

The Left-wing All India Students' Association (AISA) staged a protest at the Delhi Police headquarters here on Tuesday against the arrest of Bangalore-based environment activist Disha Ravi in the 'toolkit' case.

The members of AISA from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi University, and Ambedkar University Delhi raised slogans for the immediate release of Ravi and accused the BJP of running a ''brutal anti-democracy campaign''.

''The youth is the future of India. Assertive young voices like Disha make the democratic fabric of our country and BJP's all-out attack on us won't last,'' Prasenjeet Kumar, national working general secretary of AISA, said.

Ravi was arrested from Bengaluru on Saturday by the Delhi Police for allegedly creating and sharing a protest toolkit backing the farmers' agitation against the Centre's new agri laws.

The Delhi Police had said on Monday that Ravi along with Mumbai lawyer Nikita Jacob and Pune engineer Shantanu Muluk created the toolkit that was shared with others to tarnish India's image and collaborated with pro-Khalistani elements.

In a statement, AISA alleged that the arrest of Disha Ravi on the basis of a 'toolkit' was an ''atrocious manifestation of RSS-BJP's anti-democracy agenda''.

''Toolkits have been a common tool of agitation and the malicious ploy to term it an 'international conspiracy' is BJP's way of defaming the mass farmer protest,'' it alleged.

The protest ended with the submission of a memorandum to the Commissioner of Police raising the demand for the immediate release of Disha Ravi, along with trade union activists Nodeep Kaur and Shiv Kumar, and the ''arrested farmer leaders and political prisoners''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's fight against COVID-19 is inspiring the world: PM Modi

Indias fight againstCOVID-19 is inspiring the world, though at the beginning ofthe pandemic other countries worried about the countryssituation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.India is following a human centric approach to fur...

GE Power Conversion, GRSE ink pact to collaborate on propulsion system design

New Delhi, Feb 16 PTI GE Power Conversion and Garden Reach Shipbuilders Engineers have signed a pact to collaborate on propulsion system design, according to a statement.Garden Reach Shipbuilders Engineers Ltd GRSE has signed a memorandu...

WRAPUP 7-Myanmar military guarantees new election; protesters block train services

Myanmars military junta guaranteed on Tuesday that it would hold an election and hand over power, denied its ouster of an elected government was a coup or that its leaders were detained, and accused protesters of violence and intimidation.T...

Bitcoin breaks above $50,000 for first time ever

Bitcoin rose above 50,000 on Tuesday to a new record high, building on rally fuelled by signs that the worlds biggest cryptocurrency is gaining acceptance amongst mainstream investors.Bitcoin hit a new high of 50,000, and was last up 3.9 at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021