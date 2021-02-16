Left Menu

CBCI urges EC not to hold assembly polls in holy week for Christians

In various states, Christian institutions were utilised in the past as polling stations, he said in the statement. In certain states like Tamil Nadu, parts of Christian churches have been used as polling stations in rural areas.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 18:12 IST
CBCI urges EC not to hold assembly polls in holy week for Christians
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Laity Council of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India has urged the Election Commission not to hold assembly elections due in four states, including Kerala, and one union territory in the holy week for Christians beginning March 28.

The term of the legislative assemblies of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry is coming to an end on different dates in May and June, and polls are likely to take place in April.

The holy week which is observed by Christians across the world begins this year on March 28 with Palm Sunday and goes through Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday on April 4, Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) secretary V C Sebastian said in a press release.

He said that he has given a memorandum to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora urging him ''to spare the Holy Week of the Christians for the forthcoming general election and its proceedings in various states in India, including Kerala.'' The ''ideal date'' would be after April 15, Sebastian said. In various states, Christian institutions were utilised in the past as polling stations, he said in the statement. ''In certain states like Tamil Nadu, parts of Christian churches have been used as polling stations in rural areas. A lot of Christian faithful are assigned election duties,'' Sebastian said. The last Karnataka assembly polls were held at such a time that observance of the holy week became difficult, he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MicroStrategy to borrow $600 million to fund bitcoin buying

MicroStrategy Inc said on Tuesday it would raise 600 million through a sale of convertible notes and use the proceeds to buy bitcoins, adding to the U.S. companys steadily growing investment in the cryptocurrency.Shares of MicroStrategy, th...

England deploys multi-risk model to find 1.7 million vulnerable to COVID

English health authorities will identify more people vulnerable to becoming seriously ill or dying of COVID-19 by combining risks factors including age, underlying clinical condition, ethnicity, body mass index and local levels of deprivati...

J-K organises fair for distributing farm machinery at subsidised rates

The Horticulture Department organised a mela in Srinagar on Tuesday for distributing machinery at subsidised rates to farmers after identifying their requirements. Several dealers and retailers had put up their stalls to showcase their mach...

L&T Finance Holdings raises Rs 2,998 cr through rights issue

LT Finance Holdings Ltd LTFH on Tuesday said it has closed its rights issue and has raised over Rs 2,998 crore.LTFH has closed its rights issue to raise Rs 2,998.61 crore. The rights issue was oversubscribed by approximately 15 per cent, it...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021