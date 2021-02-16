Third edition of Indian Sign Language Dictionary with 10,000 terms to be released on Wednesday

The third edition of the Indian Sign Language (ISL) Dictionary with 10,000 terms will be released by Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawarchand Gehlot on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry said the dictionary has been brought out by the Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC), an autonomous institute under the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The third edition of the ISL Dictionary contains a total of 10,000 terms of everyday use, academic terms, legal and administrative terms, medical, technical and agricultural terms, the statement said.

''The dictionary also contains regional signs used in different parts of the country. The first edition of the ISL Dictionary was launched on March 23, 2018, with 3,000 terms and the second edition with 6,000 terms (including earlier 3,000 terms) was launched on February 27, 2019,'' the statement said.

