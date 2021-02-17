Schools in Mizoram will reopen for students of class 9 & 11 from Feb 22

Schools in Mizoram will reopenfor students of class 9 and 11 from February 22, an EducationDepartment official said on Wednesday.

Students of class 10 and 12 are already attendingschools from January 22, the official said.

Schools have been closed in Mizoram since March lastyear due to the spread of COVID-19.

The state government order on Wednesday said thatnormal classes for students of class 9 and 11 will start fromFebruary 22 and all students will have to undergo thermalscreening before entering their schools.

It also said students of class 9 and 11 will also beallowed to stay in hostels with effect from February 22provided that they produce a COVID-19 negative test reportconducted within 96-hours before entering the hostel.

Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) prepared by theSchool Education Department will be strictly followed, theorder said.

School Education department director JamesLalrinchhana said that regular classes for students of lowerclasses will likely to start from March depending on theCOVID-19 situation.

The COVID-19 curve in the state has shown a decliningtrend and the state at present has 18 active coronaviruscases.

