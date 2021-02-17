Gunmen kidnap 27 students in Nigerian school -state spokesperson

Gunmen kidnap 27 students in Nigerian school -state spokespersonReuters | Kaduna | Updated: 17-02-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 18:48 IST
Unidentified gunmen kidnapped 27 school students in the northern Nigerian state of Niger on Wednesday, the state governor's spokeswoman said.
The spokeswoman said some staff and members of their families were also abducted. The governor ordered the immediate closure of boarding schools in the area.
