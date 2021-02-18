Bihar CM asks officials to expedite completion of ITI buildings

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumaron Thursday directed officials to ensure completion ofconstruction of those Industrial Training Institutes (ITI)which do not have their own buildings, at the earliest, sothat the training institutes can be shifted there forproviding better facilities to students.

Out of the total 149 ITIs (Industrial TrainingInstitute) in Bihar, 67 have their own buildings whileconstruction work is underway for the remaining 82, a seniorofficial said.

The chief minister said this while directing theLabour Resources Department during a detailed presentation forsetting up Centre of Excellence in the 149 ITIs, with thesupport of Tata Technologies.

During the presentation, the chief minister asked theofficials to make arrangements for providing both online andoffline classes to the students in all the institutes.

''Students should learn new technology so that they getbetter employment opportunities. The number of trainers atITIs should also be increased as per the requirement,'' Kumarsaid.

Speaking on the occasion, Labour Resources MinisterJivesh Kumar said, the government will complete the job ofsetting up Centre of Excellence in 60 ITIs by March 2022.

Around 15,000 students will be given training everyyear in these institutes so that they get employmentopportunities both within and outside the country.

Principal Secretary of the Labour Resources DepartmentMihir Kumar Singh said, 60 ITIs have been chosen in the firstphase where Centre of Excellence will be set up, for whichRs 2,188 crore will be spent.

Tata Technologies will bear 88 per cent of the costwhile the state government will share 12 per cent of theexpenditure, Singh said.

Tata Technologies will cooperate with the ITIs withtrainers, provide new upraded tools machinery besides helpingthem formulate syllabus, the principal secretary said.

