Need to explore new areas for employment generation: Rajasthan Governor

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-02-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 19:14 IST
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday stressed the need for exploring new areas for employment generation as well as promoting entrepreneurship in the state.

He also called for the promotion of micro, small and medium enterprises with proper utilisation of local resources.

Addressing the 8th International conference for youths organised by the Jaipuria Institute of Management, the Governor said the youth is the eminent part of the future of any nation and they must be motivated for a better education to have a good future, according to a release.

He said innovations must be implied in the education sector.

The Governor said development can be sustainable if the works are done with the idea of conservation instead of maximum exploitation of nature.

Mishra said promotion of entrepreneurship and innovation is important for a 'self-reliant India'. He said the development of micro, small and medium enterprises in the country should be ensured at all levels with the adoption of the latest technologies.

He called the land of Rajasthan a ''nursery of industrialists'' and said new areas should be explored for employment generation.

