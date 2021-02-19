Left Menu

Sambalpuri fabric needs online marketing platform & modern design: IIM-S study

We have planned to approach PSUs toprovide money from the Corporate Social Responsibility CSRfund for this purpose, he added.Meanwhile, the IIM-S has already started discussionwith the weavers of the region for marketing and new designs.While around 5,500 weavers directly work under theSambalpuri Bastralaya Handloom Cooperative Society, there arearound 25,000 weavers in the districts of Bargarh, Sambalpur,Sonepur, Balangir, Nuapara, Jharsuguda and Kalahandi in thewestern region of Odisha.Weaving is the second largest employer afteragriculture in this region of the state, he said.

PTI | Sambalpur | Updated: 19-02-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 14:26 IST
Sambalpuri fabric needs online marketing platform & modern design: IIM-S study

The famous Sambalpurifabric of Odisha needs online marketing platforms and modernhandloom designs to expand its reach to consumers across theglobe, according to a study by a premier management school.

The Indian Institute of Management, Sambalpur (IIM-S)which conducted the study on weavers has also planned to workfor taking the Sambalpuri fabric to the global market.

Director of IIM-S, Mahadeo Jaiswal said: ''marketing ofthe Sambalpuri fabrics on digital platforms will take thebeautiful fabric to global markets. We have already initiateddialogue for marketing of Sambalpuri handloom products. Ifeverything goes well as per plan, an MoU will be signed withFlipkart in New Delhi in March''.

Jaiswal further said that there is also a need toimprove the financial literacy levels of the weavers here.

There are many weavers in this area with awesome skills.

However, when it comes to business, many of them are unawareof what is required to undertake business in the national orthe global market.

''We have also planned to instil them with the requiredbusiness knowledge so that they could do the business innational and global markets. We have also planned to organizeworkshops and training programmes for the weavers for thispurpose'', he said.

Jaiswal said new and modern designs should also beintroduced in Sambalpuri fabrics considering the demand of thepeople of different regions.

He said IIM-S has planned to take the help ofprofessional designers. ''We will also create a fund to rope inprofessional designers. We have planned to approach PSUs toprovide money from the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)fund for this purpose'', he added.

Meanwhile, the IIM-S has already started discussionwith the weavers of the region for marketing and new designs.

While around 5,500 weavers directly work under theSambalpuri Bastralaya Handloom Cooperative Society, there arearound 25,000 weavers in the districts of Bargarh, Sambalpur,Sonepur, Balangir, Nuapara, Jharsuguda and Kalahandi in thewestern region of Odisha.

Weaving is the second largest employer afteragriculture in this region of the state, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Hong Kong is not politicising any vaccine, says health chief

Hong Kongs Health Secretary said on Friday that the government had not politicized any coronavirus vaccine, as she sought to reassure residents worried about Chinas Sinovac, due to be rolled out in the global financial hub from next week.So...

ATM gutted in fire as miscreant tries to open it with gas cutter

An automated tellermachine near Pollachi, 60 km from here, was gutted in a firethat broke out while a miscreant was trying to open it with agas cutter early Friday, police said.According to police, a man covering his face withtowel entered ...

'Metroman' E Sreedharan says open to chief ministership if BJP comes to power in Kerala.

Metroman E Sreedharan says open to chief ministership if BJP comes to power in Kerala....

No new COVID-19 case in Andamans

Andaman and Nicobar Islandsdid not report any new COVID-19 case in the last 24-hours, anofficial said on Friday.The coronavirus tally in the union territory remainedat 5,014, the official said.The archipelago now has eight active COVID-19ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021