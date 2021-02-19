Left Menu

SKM firm on holding Tikait's 'Maha Panchayat' in Yavatmal

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 19-02-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 15:47 IST
SKM firm on holding Tikait's 'Maha Panchayat' in Yavatmal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Even as the district administration in Maharashtra's Yavatmal has denied permission to the February 20 'Maha Panchayat' of farmer leader RakeshTikait due to rising COVID-19 cases, its organizer- SamyuktaKisan Morcha (SKM)- on Friday said it is firm on holding the public meeting there.

The SKM said that if Tikait and other leaders are stopped in Yavatmal, then a sit-in protest would be held.

The administration in Yavatmal district on Thursday ordered curbs on gatherings and also the closure of schools (which had reopened for select classes) for ten days in view of the rising cases of coronavirus.

Tikait, one of the leaders of farmers' agitation against the new farm laws on Delhi borders, was scheduled to address the rally at Azad Maidan ground in Yavatmal city on Saturday. However, the district administration had denied permission for it.

The organizers said that they have submitted a fresh application to the administration seeking its permission for the public meeting. However, response to it is still awaited.

Talking to PTI, SKM's Maharashtra co-ordinator SandipGidde said, ''We are firm on holding the Maha Panchayat inYavatmal tomorrow. Rakesh Tikait along with several other leaders of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha will address the public meeting. He will arrive in Nagpur tonight and will address the event at Yavatmal tomorrow.'' ''But, if Tikait and other leaders are stopped, we will hold a 'thiyya andolan' (sit-in) at the very place where they are stopped,'' he said.

The SKM is an umbrella body of farmer unions that is spearheading the protest on Delhi borders.

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany commemorates victims of racist shooting, 1 year on

Top officials, religious leaders and soccer stars are commemorating the victims of a racist attack in the German town of Hanau, one year after the gunman shot dead nine people with immigrant backgrounds before killing his mother and then hi...

Anushka has been a pillar of strength for me, says Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli said that his wife, Anushka Sharma, has been a pillar of strength for him, and they both have detailed conversations on how to tackle negativity. From a mental point of view, I have a lot of conversations with my w...

Ayurveda economy has seen up to 90 pc growth post-COVID: Harsh Vardhan

The Ayurveda economy has witnessed up to 90 per cent growth after the COVID-19 pandemic, as Ayurveda has gained global acceptance, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday.The sector has also witnessed a significant surge in expor...

V-Guard Industries promoter Chittilappilly sells shares worth Rs 90 cr to fund social causes

Electrical appliances manufacturer V-Guard Industries promoter and chairman emeritus Kochouseph Chittilappilly has sold 40 lakh shares in the company worth Rs 90 crore to fund social causes.The sale of 40 lakh shares of V-Guard lndustries L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021